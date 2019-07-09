Cricket

ICC WC 2019: India vs New Zealand: Jadeja receives support from Tendulkar, Pietersen

By
Ravindra Jadeja gets Sachin Tendulkar backing
Ravindra Jadeja gets Sachin Tendulkar backing

Manchester, July 9: Ravindra Jadeja has inadvertently attracted a lot of action because Sanjay Manjrekar called him a bits and pieces cricketer during commentary during the ICC World Cup 2019.

Jadeja produced a fine spell of 10-0-34-1 and picked up the wicket of New Zealand opener Henry Nicholls in the semifinal match at Old Trafford. And he received massive vote of confidence from Sachin Tendulkar and Kevin Pietersen too, who were in the studio as part of the expert panel.

Tendulkar analysed his bowling going deeper into technical areas. "Jadeja created a new angle while making a slight change in the way he approached the crease. And that way the batsmen felt almost like facing an off-spinner (Jadeja is a left-arm spinner)," Tendulkar said. Pietersen, the former England captain, said Jadeja would have been a sure pick in his side. "Jadeja is a not a bits and pieces player and he would have been a sure pick in my side if I was the captain," said Pietersen.

The comments were lauded massively in the social media phase too because several people were accusing Manjrekar, himself a former India batsman, of targetting Jadeja for no reason. They have also accused Manjrekar of bias against those players who are not from Mumbai.

But as things stand now, Jadeja may continue to be in the side should India reach final beating New Zealand at Old Trafford.

Story first published: Tuesday, July 9, 2019, 19:43 [IST]
