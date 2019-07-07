ICC WC 2019: Rohit Sharma headlines the list of five best knocks in league phase

1. Rohit Sharma -- 122 not out vs SA

This was India's tournament opener at Southampton. South Africa crawled to 227 in 50 overs but the chase was not easy on a slow, low pitch. But Rohit held his end safe and guided India's hunt with a patient 122 off 144 balls. He remained not out to ensure that India reach home and that innings kicked off a wonderful World Cup for the Mumbaikar.

2. Kane Williamson 148 vs West Indies

New Zealand had lost Martin Guptill and Colin Munro to Sheldon Cottrell in the very first over. But Williamson notched up a 148 off 154 balls to guide New Zealand to 291 for 8, eventually a winning total. And the next highest score in NZ innings was 69 by Ross Taylor.

3. Jonny Bairstow 111 vs India

Bairstow draw a lot of flak from former cricketers especially Michael Vaughan and they even had a spat on Twitter. But Bairstow silenced all diffident voices with a brilliant 111 against India off 109 balls. It was a lovely innings that spurred England to a match-winning total.

4. Rohit Sharma, 140 vs Pakistan

This was a classic Rohit Sharma innings, laced with audacious yet elegant shots all around the park. Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz and Hasan Ali were taken to cleaners and the 113-ball knock took the wind out of Pakistan's sails in a match that was hotly anticipated by billions.

5. David Warner 122 vs South Africa

Warner has been on a run-scoring spree in the World Cup, the third man to cross the 600-run mark after Rohit and Shakib Al Hasan. Chasing 326, Warner singlehandedly kept Australia's chase alive amidst regular fall of wickets and with a bit more fortune Australia and Warner could have ended up on the winning side.