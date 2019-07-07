Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

ICC WC 2019: Rohit Sharma headlines the list of five best knocks in league phase

By
Rohit Sharma headlines the list of five best knocks in league phase
Rohit Sharma headlines the list of five best knocks in league phase

Leeds, July 7: The league phase of the ICC World Cup 2019 ended on Saturday (July 6) with India beating Sri Lanka and South Africa notching up a consolation win over Australia. Before the semifinals starting with India vs New Zealand engagement on Tuesday, MyKhel takes a look at the five best knocks of the league stage and Rohit Sharma headlines the list.

1. Rohit Sharma -- 122 not out vs SA

1. Rohit Sharma -- 122 not out vs SA

This was India's tournament opener at Southampton. South Africa crawled to 227 in 50 overs but the chase was not easy on a slow, low pitch. But Rohit held his end safe and guided India's hunt with a patient 122 off 144 balls. He remained not out to ensure that India reach home and that innings kicked off a wonderful World Cup for the Mumbaikar.

2. Kane Williamson 148 vs West Indies

2. Kane Williamson 148 vs West Indies

New Zealand had lost Martin Guptill and Colin Munro to Sheldon Cottrell in the very first over. But Williamson notched up a 148 off 154 balls to guide New Zealand to 291 for 8, eventually a winning total. And the next highest score in NZ innings was 69 by Ross Taylor.

3. Jonny Bairstow 111 vs India

3. Jonny Bairstow 111 vs India

Bairstow draw a lot of flak from former cricketers especially Michael Vaughan and they even had a spat on Twitter. But Bairstow silenced all diffident voices with a brilliant 111 against India off 109 balls. It was a lovely innings that spurred England to a match-winning total.

4. Rohit Sharma, 140 vs Pakistan

4. Rohit Sharma, 140 vs Pakistan

This was a classic Rohit Sharma innings, laced with audacious yet elegant shots all around the park. Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz and Hasan Ali were taken to cleaners and the 113-ball knock took the wind out of Pakistan's sails in a match that was hotly anticipated by billions.

5. David Warner 122 vs South Africa

5. David Warner 122 vs South Africa

Warner has been on a run-scoring spree in the World Cup, the third man to cross the 600-run mark after Rohit and Shakib Al Hasan. Chasing 326, Warner singlehandedly kept Australia's chase alive amidst regular fall of wickets and with a bit more fortune Australia and Warner could have ended up on the winning side.

More ROHIT SHARMA News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Semi Final 1 - July 9 2019, 03:00 PM
India
New Zealand
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Sunday, July 7, 2019, 14:29 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 7, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue