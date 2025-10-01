Ravichandran Ashwin goes Unsold in ILT20 Auction - Will India legend return to Auction Again?

Cricket ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025: All-Time Stats Leaders and Historic Records to Know By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, October 1, 2025, 17:40 [IST]

The ICC Women's World Cup is the pinnacle of women's one-day cricket, representing the highest standards of team and individual achievement since its inception in 1973. Across thirteen editions, legendary players and dominant teams have left their mark through record-breaking performances that continue to inspire future generations.

With the 2025 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup now underway in India and Sri Lanka, it is the perfect moment to revisit some of the tournament's most iconic records and enduring stories.

Celebrating Longevity and Consistency

Few things embody cricketing greatness like sustained performance across multiple tournaments. Debbie Hockley of New Zealand holds the distinction for most ICC Women's ODI World Cup appearances, featuring in 45 matches-a reflection of her consistency and impact.

Mithali Raj, India's most decorated batter, meanwhile, is lauded for being the only woman to participate in six World Cups, a testament to her longevity at the game's highest level. Batting Milestones Several players have etched their names in World Cup history with mountainous run tallies.

Debbie Hockley is also the tournament's top run-scorer, tallying 1,501 runs, closely followed by prolific batters like Mithali Raj, Jan Brittin, Charlotte Edwards, and Suzie Bates.

Belinda Clark set a landmark in individual brilliance, smashing the first double century in any ODI, male or female, with her unbeaten 229 against Denmark in 1997. Bowling Brilliance On the bowling front, Indian legend Jhulan Goswami stands tallest with 43 wickets, closely pursued by Australia's Lyn Fullston and England's Carole Hodges.

Jackie Lord of New Zealand recorded the best-ever bowling figures in a women's World Cup match, taking 6 wickets for just 10 runs in 1982, a performance that remains iconic for its dominance and precision.

Fielders and Keepers

Suzie Bates of New Zealand leads all outfielders in World Cup catches, combining safe hands with razor-sharp anticipation. Wicketkeeper Sarah Taylor, renowned for her athleticism behind the stumps, heads the list for the most World Cup stumpings, underlining the importance of keepers in breaking partnerships and shifting momentum.

Team Records and T20 Achievements

Australia stands as the most decorated team in women's cricket history, with seven ODI World Cup titles, complemented by their dominance in the T20 format. Players like Suzie Bates and Beth Mooney continue to set new benchmarks in the shortest format, with record runs and memorable innings.

Category Player/Team Record Details Most Matches (ODI WC) Debbie Hockley (NZ) 45 1978-1997 Most Runs (ODI WC, Career) Debbie Hockley (NZ) 1,501 45 matches Highest Individual Score (ODI WC) Belinda Clark (AUS) 229* vs Denmark, 1997 Most Wickets (ODI WC, Career) Jhulan Goswami (IND) 43 34 matches Best Bowling Figures (ODI WC) Jackie Lord (NZ) 6/10 vs India, 1982 Most Catches (ODI WC, Outfield) Suzie Bates (NZ) 66 As of 2025 Most Stumpings (ODI WC) Sarah Taylor (ENG) 12 As of 2025 Highest Team Total (ODI WC) Australia Women 412/3 vs Denmark, 1997 Most ODI World Cup Titles Australia 7 Ahead of CWC 2025