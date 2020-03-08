ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Final: India vs Australia: Live Updates: Australia win the toss and elect to bat

Bengaluru, March 8: MCG is all set to host the Women’s T20 World Cup final between India and Australia. India progressed to the finals after a flawless group stage. Their semifinal against England was washed out against England. The Indian women’s team have never made it to the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final and will be aiming to lay hands on their maiden T20 World Cup trophy.

It will be a historic day for skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who will be the first woman to captain the Indian side is a T20 World Cup final.

Meanwhile four times champions Australia, who entered the finals after a narrow win over South Africa, will be playing in their sixth successive final. They will be bidding for a record fifth T20 World Cup title.

The final is set to get underway at the MCG, on the special occasion of Women’s Day and both teams will be hope to give the fans a thrilling finish to what has been an outstanding tournament.

With two live performances from Katy Perry the MCG is in carnival mode.

Here MyKhel brings you the Live Updates from the final of the Women’s T20 World Cup.