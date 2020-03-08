Cricket
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Final: India vs Australia: Live Updates: Australia win the toss and elect to bat

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Final: India vs Australia: Live Updates

Bengaluru, March 8: MCG is all set to host the Women’s T20 World Cup final between India and Australia. India progressed to the finals after a flawless group stage. Their semifinal against England was washed out against England. The Indian women’s team have never made it to the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final and will be aiming to lay hands on their maiden T20 World Cup trophy.

It will be a historic day for skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who will be the first woman to captain the Indian side is a T20 World Cup final.

Meanwhile four times champions Australia, who entered the finals after a narrow win over South Africa, will be playing in their sixth successive final. They will be bidding for a record fifth T20 World Cup title.

The final is set to get underway at the MCG, on the special occasion of Women’s Day and both teams will be hope to give the fans a thrilling finish to what has been an outstanding tournament.

With two live performances from Katy Perry the MCG is in carnival mode.

Here MyKhel brings you the Live Updates from the final of the Women’s T20 World Cup.

12:16 pm

While we wait for the teams to take to the field, Katy Perry kept the crowd on its feet at the MCG

12:15 pm

Australia Team: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Rachael Haynes, Jess Jonassen, Sophie Molineux, Nicola Carey, Delissa Kimmince, Georgia Wareham, Megan Schutt.

12:15 pm

India Team: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Veda Krishnamurthy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Rajashwari Gayakwad

12:14 pm

Meanwhile, birthday girl Harmanpreet Kaur, said: "We also wanted to bat first but we are quite confident about chasing. It's a big game but we just want to take it as another game and play good cricket.”

12:11 pm

Lanning wins the toss: Here’s what the Aus skipper had to say ahead of the big final: "We're as ready as we can be for today. Every game has been close, it's been cut-throat, we have to play our best game today."

12:07 pm

Time for Katy Perry to enthral the fast filling crowd at the MCG.

12:02 pm

The start is just half an hour away! Australia win the toss of the T20 World Cup final.

Story first published: Sunday, March 8, 2020, 12:02 [IST]
