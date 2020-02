ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Full schedule, India squad, Live telecast, Live streaming, venues

Bengaluru, February 14: The ICC Women's T20 World Cup will be held in Australia from February 21 to March 8 at Australia and the country will also host the men's version later the year in October. India under Harmanpreet Kaur is a strong contender to win the title along with hosts Australia and England.

Here is MyKhel offers the complete schedule, TV timings and venue of the tournament.

1. Full schedule (All Times in IST) February 21: Australia vs India, Sydney. 1:30 PM February 22: West Indies vs Thailand, Perth, 11:30 AM New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, Perth, 4:30 PM February 23: England vs South Africa, Perth, 4:30 PM February 24: Australia vs Sri Lanka, Perth, 11:30 AM India vs Bangladesh, Perth, 4:30 PM February 26: England vs Thailand, Canberra, 8:30 AM West Indies vs Pakistan, Manuka Oval, 1:30 PM February 27: India vs New Zealand Melbourne, 8.30 AM Australia vs Bangladesh, Canberra, 1:30 PM February 28: South Africa vs Thailand, Canberra, 8:30 AM England vs Pakistan, Canberra, 1:30 PM February 29: New Zealand vs Bangladesh, Melbourne, 8:30 AM India vs Sri Lanka, Melbourne, 1:30 PM March 1: South Africa vs Pakistan, Sydney, 8:30 AM England vs West Indies, Sydney, 1:30 PM March 2: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Melbourne, 8:30 AM Australia vs New Zealand, Melbourne, 1:30 PM March 3: Pakistan vs Thailand, Sydney, 8:30 AM West Indies vs South Africa, Sydney, 1:30 PM March 5: Semifinal 1 (A1 v B2), Sydney, 8:30 AM Semifinal 2 (B1 v A2), Sydney, 1:30 PM March 8: Final, Melbourne, 1:30 PM 2. India squad Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Veda Krishnamurthy, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Tanya Bhatia (Wk), Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Rajeshwari Gayakwad. 3. Venues Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, WACA Stadium, Perth, Manuka Oval, Canberra, Junction Oval, Melbourne, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne. 4. Live telecast & streaming The ICC Women's World Cup 2020 will be aired live by Star Sports Networks and HotStar will have the live streaming of the event.