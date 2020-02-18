Cricket
ICC Women's T20 World Cup: India edge out West Indies in warm-up match

By
Brisbane, February 18: Spinner Poonam Yadav claimed three wickets as India geared up for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup with a thrilling two-run win over the West Indies in a low-scoring warm-up match in Brisbane on Tuesday (February 18).

Electing to bat, India posted a lowly 107 for eight in their stipulated 20 overs before returning to restrict West Indies to 105 for seven. Chasing 108 to win, West Indies was comfortably placed at 57/1 in 13 overs when Deepti Sharma struck, cleaning up opener Lee-Ann Kirby (42), to trigger a collapse.

Soon after, skipper Stafanie Taylor (16), Chedean Nation (0) and Deandra Dottin (1) were back in the hut as the Windies slipped to 67/5 in the 17th over. Hayley Matthews (25) and Chinelle Henry (17) hit three fours and a six in the 19th over to leave their side with 11 runs to get off the last six balls.

Henry smashed Poonam for a four but the Indian dismissed Matthews in the fourth ball. West Indies needed three runs off the last ball but Henry was caught by Veda Krishnamurthy. Earlier, India's top-three failed to fire as it was reduced to 17/3 in 3.1 overs.

Opener Smriti Mandhana (4) lasted just six balls, while Jemimah Rodrigues (0) failed to open her account. Young Shafali Verma hit a couple of fours before being caught by Britney Cooper off Shamilia Connell (2/20).

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (11), too, didn't last long, while Krishnamurthy was cleaned up by Afy Fletcher (1/26), as India slumped to 52/5 in 11.2 overs.

Deepti Sharma made a 32-ball 21 before becoming a victim of Anisa Mohammed (2/16), while Pooja Vastrakar (13) was removed by Aaliyah Alleyne (1/9). Stafanie taylor then got rid of Taniya Bhatia for 10. Shikha Pandey's16-ball 24 helped India put up a respectable total.

Brief score: India women: 107/8 in 20 overs (Shikha Pandey 24; A Mohammed 2/16) beat West Indies women: 105/7 in 20 overs (Lee-Ann Kirby 42; Poonam Yadav 3/20) by 2 runs.

Story first published: Tuesday, February 18, 2020, 16:43 [IST]
