ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Prize money sees 320% increase; winners to get Rs 7.16 crore

By
ICC windfall of women cricketers
ICC windfall of women cricketers

Dubai, October 16: The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced whopping increase in the prize money of ICC Women's T20 World Cup following an increase in the revenue generated by the sport, a proportion of which is assigned to the prize money.

The women's T20 World Cup will be held in Australia next year between February 21 and March 8, while the men's event will be held in October, 2020, Down Under. A close look at the prize money jump.

1. Women's T20 World Cup

1. Women's T20 World Cup

For the event in Australia next year the winners and runners up will now receive &dollar;1 million (Rs 7.16 crore) and &dollar;500,000 (Rs 3.5 crore) respectively; five times the amount on offer in 2018. An overall 320% increase in the prize pot for 2020 (compared to 2018) will see every single one of the 10 competing teams receive significantly more as part of ongoing efforts to drive improved standards throughout the game and not just rewarding the top end.

2. Women's 50-over World Cup

2. Women's 50-over World Cup

Correspondingly, the Women's 50-over World Cup too has seen a leap in prize money. In the previous edition in 2017, the winners had received USD 2 million (Rs 14.32 crore) and in the 2021 edition, the winners will take home a cool USD 3.5 million (Rs 25.07 crore).

3. U-19 Women's T20 World Cup

3. U-19 Women's T20 World Cup

The ICC Board approved the establishment of an U19 Women's T20 World Cup with the first edition to be played in Bangladesh in 2021 and every two years after that.

4. The ICC's explanation

4. The ICC's explanation

ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney said: "We have already stated our long-term commitment to reach parity across men's and women's cricket as part of a broader plan to grow and develop the women's game.

"We want to build a long-term sustainable foundation for women's cricket and that is about more than just prize money. It is about building a product that fans want to watch, that kids want to take up, that sponsors and broadcasters want to be part of. Creating a Women's U19 event also improves the pathway available to young cricketers and ensures they have the same opportunities as their male counterparts.

"This is a journey we started in earnest in 2017 and next year it's our ambition to fill the MCG on International Women's Day for the final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 which would be a world record for a women's sporting event. This significant increase in prize money and the introduction of a Women's U19 event is part of a much larger effort to grow the women's game around the world."

Story first published: Wednesday, October 16, 2019, 11:01 [IST]
