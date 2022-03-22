ICC Women's World Cup 2022: Here's How India Can Qualify For Semifinals

Hamilton, March 22: India outclassed Bangladesh by 110 runs in an ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match on Tuesday (March 22), and the result meant the Mithali Raj-led side kept their hopes alive of reaching the semifinal’s of the tournament.
But as it happens often in such tournaments, India will have to rely on combinations and permutations to reach the semis of the showpiece event.
Here’s a look at how India can reach the semifinal of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022.
1. Points table
India now have 6 points from as many matches with a match against South Africa remaining in the league phase. India are currently tied on with West Indies at 6 points but third on the table because of better net run rate. Australia have already reached the semis with 12 points and South Africa are second on the table with 8 points. England and New Zealand are tied at 4 points each, while Bangladesh and Pakistan are out of contention after raking up just 2 points from 5 matches.
2. How can India reach semis
It’s quite simple, beat South Africa in the final league match and ensure a passage to the semis. The win over Bangladesh have given a scramjet boost to India’s NRR, up to 0.768. A win over SA will further boost that. But if India lose to SA, they will end up with 6 points and will have to wait for the result between West Indies and South Africa.
If West Indies win, they will join SA with 8 points and the two can enter semis. India then will have to worry over England’s two games against Pakistan and Bangladesh and if England win both the they also reach 8 points.
In case of an India win over SA and Windies over SA and England winning both their games, then 4 teams can end up with 8 points with NRR coming to play and India might might just be hoping to squeeze through better run-rate as the 4th team. Windies have a horrible NRR of -0.885, while India, SA and England all have positive run-rates helping their cause.
