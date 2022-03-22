ICC Women's World Cup 2022: Here's How India Can Qualify For Semifinals

ICC Women's World Cup 2022 Points Table | ICC Women's World Cup 2022 Stats & Records

But as it happens often in such tournaments, India will have to rely on combinations and permutations to reach the semis of the showpiece event.

Here’s a look at how India can reach the semifinal of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022.

1. Points table

India now have 6 points from as many matches with a match against South Africa remaining in the league phase. India are currently tied on with West Indies at 6 points but third on the table because of better net run rate. Australia have already reached the semis with 12 points and South Africa are second on the table with 8 points. England and New Zealand are tied at 4 points each, while Bangladesh and Pakistan are out of contention after raking up just 2 points from 5 matches.

2. How can India reach semis

It’s quite simple, beat South Africa in the final league match and ensure a passage to the semis. The win over Bangladesh have given a scramjet boost to India’s NRR, up to 0.768. A win over SA will further boost that. But if India lose to SA, they will end up with 6 points and will have to wait for the result between West Indies and South Africa.

If West Indies win, they will join SA with 8 points and the two can enter semis. India then will have to worry over England’s two games against Pakistan and Bangladesh and if England win both the they also reach 8 points.

In case of an India win over SA and Windies over SA and England winning both their games, then 4 teams can end up with 8 points with NRR coming to play and India might might just be hoping to squeeze through better run-rate as the 4th team. Windies have a horrible NRR of -0.885, while India, SA and England all have positive run-rates helping their cause.