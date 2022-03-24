ICC Women's World Cup 2022: South Africa enter semis after rain mars match against West Indies

At Basin Reserve, just 10.5 overs of play were possible, with South Africa moving along to 61/4 before the heavens opened up to spoil any hope of the match being completed.

The point sees South Africa book their spot in the semi-finals of the tournament and ensures they will finish in second place on the standings behind unbeaten Australia.

While West Indies overtake India and move to third on the standings with seven points, they are still not guaranteed to feature in the semis.

With their group matches now all done, West Indies will have to sit and wait in the hope that both India and England don't overtake them during the run home to the semifinals. South Africa will face India in what is the last league game for both the teams.

And it will be disappointing if West Indies do bow out without reaching the final four after a string of exciting performances during the 50-over showcase.

They once again showed their prowess during what play was available on Thursday (March 24), with seamer Chinelle Henry (3/19) and classy all-rounder Deandra Dottin leading the way.

Dottin held on to a screamer in the field to help dismiss in-form opener Laura Wolvaardt (3) and veteran batter Lizelle Lee (9) followed her shortly after as the Proteas were quickly reduced to 14/2.

Skipper Sune Luus (1) and Tazmin Brits (1) quickly followed as South Africa stumbled to 22/4 and West Indies were starting to dream about a possible semi-final berth.

Experienced duo Mignon du Preez (38 not out) and Marizanne Kapp (5 not out) steadied South Africa's innings, only for the rain to intervene once again and ruin any chance of a result.