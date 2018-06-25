Cricket

ICC Women's World T20: India face NZ in opener on Nov 9 and Pak on Nov 11; DRS to debut

Posted By:
Harmanpreet Kaur will lead India in the ICC Womens World T20 in the West Indies
Harmanpreet Kaur will lead India in the ICC Women's World T20 in the West Indies

Bengaluru, June 25: India will begin their campaign in the ICC Women's World T20, to be held in the West Indies from November 9 to 24, against New Zealand.

India, who are yet to win the tournament in five attempts, face Pakistan in their second game on November 11. The tournament opener against New Zealand is scheduled for November 9.

India's remaining leagues games will be against a qualifier and Australia on November 15 and 17 respectively.

FULL SCHEDULE

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur said the countdown for the event has now begun and her team is looking to do well.

"The announcement of the schedule marks the countdown to this big event and we are all really looking forward to playing in the West Indies. The ICC Women's World Twenty20 will be a competitive tournament with some tough league matches early on and no team can take it easy at any stage. Naturally, expectations will be high from our team after our World Cup final appearance last year and we aim to be at our best during the tournament," Kaur said.

The 10-team tournament, featuring three-time champions Australia and reigning winners England, will be played across three venues in the Caribbean.

The finalists of the World T20 Qualifier in the Netherlands from July 7 to 14 will add to the line-up of the November tournament, which is the first standalone ICC women's event in the shortest format.

The teams participating in the Qualifying event are Bangladesh, Ireland, the Netherlands, Papua New Guinea, Scotland, Thailand, Uganda and the United Arab Emirates.

All 23 matches of the World T20 will be broadcast live to maintain the momentum and focus on women's cricket, while the Decision Review System (DRS) will be used for the first time in any ICC World T20 event, ensuring consistency in the use of technology in top world-level events.

Defending champions West Indies are in Group A along with England, South Africa, Sri Lanka and Qualifier 1 from the Netherlands event, while Australia, India, New Zealand, Pakistan and Qualifier 2 will be in Group B.

The event kicks off at the Guyana National Stadium, starting with India and New Zealand.
In the second match, Australia will play Pakistan and the Windies round off the day playing Qualifier 1 under lights.

This venue will also host matches between arch-rivals India and Pakistan and trans-Tasman adversaries Australia and New Zealand.

The Darren Sammy Cricket Ground in St Lucia will be the other venue for the group stage with the first match there pitting England against Sri Lanka on November 10, while the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground in Antigua will host both semifinals on November 22 and the final on November 24.

INDIA'S SCHEDULE (Group Stage)

November 9: India vs New Zealand

November 11: India vs Pakistan

November 15: India vs Qualifier

November 17: India vs Australia

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India's 1983 World Cup win turns 35!
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Monday, June 25, 2018, 18:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 25, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS

    Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue