ICC Women's World Cup 2022: West Indies fined for slow over-rate against India

Shandre Fritz of the ICC International Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Stafanie Taylor's side was ruled to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

"In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time," the ICC said in a statement.

Taylor pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Eloise Sheridan and Paul Wilson, third umpire Ahmed Shah Pakteen and fourth umpire Ruchira Palliyaguruge levelled the charge.

India vs West Indies Womens' World Cup 2022: Highlights, Player Of The Match, Post-Match Presentation Details

India defeated West Indies by a massive 155 runs in Hamilton on Saturday (March 12) to register their second win in the tournament.

India rode on brilliant centuries from opener Smriti Mandhana and vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur to beat West Indies, who had earlier defeated hosts New Zealand and England.

Batting first, Mandhana (119 off 123 balls) and Kaur (109 off 107 balls) stitched a 184-run stand to power India to their highest World Cup score, 317 for eight.

And then the Indians produced a cohesive bowling effort to bundle out West Indies for 162 in 40.3 overs.

Sneh Rana (3/22) and Meghna Singh (2/27) shared five wickets between them for India, while other three bowlers, including veteran Jhulan Goswami (1/43) also chipped in with a wicket each.

Deandra Dottin (62) top-scored for West Indies, while her opening partner Hayley Matthews made a quick 43 as the duo shared a century stand for the opening wicket. But once they departed, West Indies innings just fell apart.