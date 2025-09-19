Which Teams have qualified for Asia Cup 2025 Super Four? Who have Missed Out?

What charges are Pakistan facing for 'Misconduct as Violation' in Asia Cup 2025 as ICC prepares for Action?

FC Goa vs Al Nassr Tickets: What are Ticket Prices to Watch Cristiano Ronaldo? When and Where to Buy Tickets? All You Need to Know

Sourav Ganguly to Kiran More - Who are the Frontrunners to become next BCCI President?

Cricket ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Official Song 'Tarikita Dhoom' Unveiled, Shreya Ghoshal behind the Voice By MyKhel Staff Published: Friday, September 19, 2025, 12:44 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has officially launched the anthem for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025, with acclaimed playback singer Shreya Ghoshal lending her voice to the high-energy track titled 'Bring it Home.'

The song celebrates the spirit, strength and dreams of women cricketers across the globe. With its pulsating beats and catchy hooks like "Tarikita Tarikita Tarikita Dhom" and "Dhak Dhak, we bring it home," the anthem aims to unite fans and energise players ahead of the much-anticipated tournament.

Lyrically, the track highlights resilience and determination, with powerful lines such as "Patthar pighlana hai, Ek naya itihas banana hai" (We have to melt stones and forge a new history), symbolising the grit and perseverance of athletes who continue to break barriers on the world stage.

Speaking on the launch, Shreya Ghoshal said: "It has been a wonderful experience to be part of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 through the official event song that celebrates the spirit, strength and unity of women's cricket. I feel honoured to lend my voice and be part of a moment that brings people together through the love of the game. I hope it inspires fans and creates lasting memories as we celebrate this exciting tournament."

The anthem and a behind-the-scenes video are available across digital platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, JioSaavn, YouTube Music, Instagram and Facebook.

Listen to the Song Here

The 13th edition of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup is scheduled from 30 September to 2 November 2025 and will be staged across five venues - DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, ACA Stadium in Guwahati, Holkar Stadium in Indore, ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam, and the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.