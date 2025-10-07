PKL 2025: Ayan scores yet another super 10 to reach 300 point milestone as Pirates take down Yoddhas

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Records Galore as South Africa Secure First Win Against New Zealand

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: South Africa registered their first victory of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 with a commanding six-wicket win over New Zealand in Indore, in a contest packed with milestones and record-breaking performances.

The Proteas were inspired by opener Tazmin Brits, who struck her fifth ODI century of the year to guide her team to victory in a chase of 232. Partnering with Sune Luus, who remained unbeaten on 81, Brits added 159 runs for the third wicket - South Africa's highest-ever partnership at a Women's World Cup.

Earlier, Nonkululeko Mlaba produced a superb spell of 4 for 40, dismantling New Zealand's lower order and restricting them to 231 after a solid start led by Sophie Devine. The Kiwi skipper, playing her 300th international match, top-scored with 85 off 98 balls, while Brooke Halliday contributed 45 during an 86-run stand that briefly steadied the innings.

However, once Mlaba removed both Halliday and Maddy Green in quick succession, New Zealand collapsed dramatically - losing their final seven wickets for just 44 runs. It was a memorable outing too for Marizanne Kapp, who became South Africa's most-capped ODI player, marking the occasion by dismissing veteran Suzie Bates for a golden duck in her 350th international appearance.

Chasing 232, South Africa began aggressively despite losing skipper Laura Wolvaardt early for 14. Brits soon found her rhythm, reaching a brisk fifty off 44 balls, while Luus provided the perfect foil. Together, the duo batted with control and intent, neutralizing the New Zealand attack and ensuring the required rate never climbed.

Brits brought up her seventh career ODI ton and first in World Cup history, before falling to Lea Tahuhu for 101. Though the Proteas briefly wobbled with two quick dismissals, Luus' composure guided them home comfortably with 55 balls to spare.

The victory not only earned South Africa their first points of the tournament but also reaffirmed their credentials as serious contenders - in a match where nearly every over seemed to rewrite the record books.