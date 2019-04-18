Cricket

ICC World Cup 2019: Amla pips Hendricks to Proteas World Cup place

By Opta
HashimAmla - cropped

Cape Town, April 18: South Africa have opted for Hashim Amla over Reeza Hendricks in their 15-man Cricket World Cup squad.

Veteran Amla represents the more experienced option and, in the only real call for the selectors to make, he has been preferred to Hendricks.

The rest of the squad was as expected, with Faf du Plessis set to lead the Proteas in England and Wales.

"We are very happy with the squad we have been able to put together and have every confidence in their ability to do our country proud at the World Cup," said selector Linda Zondi.

"The fact that we have managed to win our last five series in a row in this format against Zimbabwe, Australia, Pakistan and Sri Lanka twice underlines the quality of the team that Faf will lead into the contest.

"The final selection is also the result of a very rigorous search we have conducted, leaving no stone unturned, to make sure that we have made the best use of the options available to us."

Lungi Ngidi and Anrich Nortje missed the Indian Premier League with injuries, but both have recovered in time to be included in the final group.

Meanwhile, JP Duminy has suitably recovered from shoulder surgery to take his place in the squad.

South Africa squad in full: Faf du Plessis, Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock, Hashim Amla, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, JP Duminy, Dwaine Pretorius, Dale Steyn, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Imran Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi.

    Thursday, April 18, 2019, 17:30 [IST]
