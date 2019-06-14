Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

ICC World Cup 2019: Babar Azam watches Virat Kohli's batting videos to prepare for India clash

By Pti
File photo: Abid Ali and Babar Azam
File photo: Abid Ali and Babar Azam

Manchester, June 14: Pakistan batsman Babar Azam models himself on Virat Kohli and is preparing for Sunday's high-voltage World Cup clash between the arch-rivals by watching videos of the Indian captain.

Babar, who scored a brilliant 63 in Pakistan's victory over England, is a key player for Pakistan as his side seeks its maiden World Cup win over India.

CWC 2019 Special Site | Points Table

"I watch his batting and the way he bats in various conditions and try to learn from them," Babar told reporters on Friday (June 14). "His (Kohli's) winning ratio is higher (for India) so I am trying to achieve that as well," the 24 year-old right-handed batsman said.

Babar said his side would take inspiration from their Champions Trophy final victory over India two years ago.

"The Champions Trophy win gave us confidence and will also help here as well because the team is mostly the same and that win is always an inspiration," he said.

India Vs Pakistan: Game Changers

Pakistan suffered a 124-run defeat against India in the opening match of the Champions Trophy but hit back by crushing their arch-rivals in the final. Their 180-run win at the Oval is the biggest over India in all ODIs.

"That win can never go off our memories and it's a big inspiration. We are well prepared for this match because India and Pakistan matches are exciting and demanding and the whole world watches it," Babar said.

"The whole team is positive so we are looking forward to the match. Not only me but all the players want to finish on a high, whoever hits form wants to win it."

Asked about India's lethal attack led by world number one ODI bowler Jasprit Bumeah, he said, "No doubt, India have a good bowling attack but we have played well against England who also have a very good pace attack so all of us are confident the Indian pace attack will be properly handled."

More ICC CRICKET WORLD CUP 2019 News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 20 - June 15 2019, 03:00 PM
Sri Lanka
Australia
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Friday, June 14, 2019, 21:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 14, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue