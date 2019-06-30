Cricket

ICC World Cup 2019: England vs India: Should India lose to England to put Pak out of semis: Anand Mahindra

By
mahindra

Bengaluru, June 30: Team India entered Sunday’s match as the only unbeaten side in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup. But the Men in Blue might lose that tag as their group match against hosts England have been slated as one of the big games of the World Cup.

ICC World Cup: India vs England: Live Updates | ICC World Cup 2019: England vs India: Rishabh Pant replaces unfit Vijay Shankar, makes his WC debut

While hosts England won the toss and elected to bat against Virat Kohli’s men, Twitterati was doing what they do best. Notice, criticise, comment and bring to attention details which would normally not cross your mind.

Though the game of the day is India vs England, the Pakistan factor always takes precedence. And it was the same on Sunday.

ICC World Cup Special Page | Points Table

A tweet from the chairman of Mahindra group, Anand Mahindra, tweeted during India’s innings. Mahindra tweeted, “Should India should play a 'chess’ move & lose to England to put Pakistan out of the semis? Happily, the majority say that #TeamIndia should always play to win. But some urged me to watch the match if I wanted Pakistan out.. 😁 (An inside joke with some of my followers!).”

ICC World Cup 2019: Twitter flooded with India-Pakistan friendship memes as Virat Kohli's men face England

Here’s a look at how Twitter reacted to the post:

Well, the Twitter war will be never-ending. But on the field, Jonny Bairstow kept England in control with a fluent century.

Match 38 - June 30 2019, 03:00 PM
England
India
ENG 180/1 (25.0) vs IND
Story first published: Sunday, June 30, 2019, 17:14 [IST]
