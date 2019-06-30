ICC World Cup 2019: England vs India: Should India lose to England to put Pak out of semis: Anand Mahindra

ICC World Cup: India vs England: Live Updates | ICC World Cup 2019: England vs India: Rishabh Pant replaces unfit Vijay Shankar, makes his WC debut

While hosts England won the toss and elected to bat against Virat Kohli’s men, Twitterati was doing what they do best. Notice, criticise, comment and bring to attention details which would normally not cross your mind.

Though the game of the day is India vs England, the Pakistan factor always takes precedence. And it was the same on Sunday.

ICC World Cup Special Page | Points Table

Should India should play a ‘chess’ move & lose to England to put Pakistan out of the semis? Happily, the majority say that #TeamIndia should always play to win. But some urged me to watch the match if I wanted Pakistan out.. 😁 (An inside joke with some of my followers!) — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 30, 2019

A tweet from the chairman of Mahindra group, Anand Mahindra, tweeted during India’s innings. Mahindra tweeted, “Should India should play a 'chess’ move & lose to England to put Pakistan out of the semis? Happily, the majority say that #TeamIndia should always play to win. But some urged me to watch the match if I wanted Pakistan out.. (An inside joke with some of my followers!).”

ICC World Cup 2019: Twitter flooded with India-Pakistan friendship memes as Virat Kohli's men face England

Here’s a look at how Twitter reacted to the post:

People with cricket in their minds come to that level. They can't even think of what you are thinking. I think we should all mind our business and let them play the way they are doing. — Subhash (@Subhash16732692) June 30, 2019

Pakistanis have also done this intentionally 2-3 times in the past . But we aren't like them and our team is more of a "professional team ". — Neha (@Neha72205347) June 30, 2019

If only you are playing a sport, you play to win for your country. When jingoism, bigotry n hatred towards another takes over you don't play sport but "chess" moves n manipulative game comes to fore. So watch 'cricket' as a sporting event not a war or to settle grudges. — Meesam Hyder (@MeesamHyder) June 30, 2019

Well, the Twitter war will be never-ending. But on the field, Jonny Bairstow kept England in control with a fluent century.