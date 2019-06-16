Cricket

ICC World Cup 2019: India vs Pakistan: Live Score: Rohit, Rahul begin solid

Live Blog
By

India face Pakistan
India face Pakistan

Manchester, June 16: A cricketing rivalry that transcends beyond the realms of 22-yards will be reignited when India Vs Pakistan takes place in an ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 encounter that could have fascinating sub-plots with Rain Gods threatening an anti-climactic twist. The match will take place in Manchester's Old Trafford, on June 16.

The escalating cross-border tensions between the two neighbouring nations add to the intrigue with KL Rahul's technique being tested by Mohammed Amir and Wahab Riaz's skills finding more than a match in a colossus like Virat Kohli.

Even if they feel that it's just another game, perhaps all players in their hearts know that this is a special match even if at times the reason in purely non-cricketing. So who will be the winner? Follow MyKhel Live Score.

Auto Refresh Feeds
03:50 pm

Pakistan gets second spinner -- leggie Shadab Khan

03:45 pm

Not for nothing he is know as Hit Man

03:42 pm

My my! What an escape for Rohit, who was all but run out there. Rohit was sent back from Rahul but throw by Fakhar was to the wrong end -- instead to keeper Sarfraz he threw the ball to Riaz. Poor fielding there by Pakistan.

03:36 pm

Spin in the 9th over and left-arm spinner Imad Wasim it is

03:30 pm

look here

03:27 pm

6 by Rohit off Ali, he is falling into correct gear here

03:25 pm

Shot and wide from Ali and Rohit cut ferociously for 4

03:18 pm

Take game tips from none other than Ranveer Singh

03:07 pm

First runs came via an inside edge 4 by Rohit off Ali.

03:06 pm

Amir started with a maiden over and it will be Hasan Ali opening that Riaz

03:00 pm

Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul will open for India and it should be Amir and Wahab Riaz for Pakistan with the new ball

02:58 pm

6-0 that is.

02:37 pm

Sarfaraz Ahmed: We will bowl first. It is raining so conditions are good for bowling. We have quality spinners and we have backed them today. We are not thinking about 6-0.

02:36 pm

Pakistan (XI): Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir

02:36 pm

Virat Kohli: We would have bowled first to be honest. Wicket looks really nice though. We will be in good set if we bat well. That's the kind of attention this game brings but once you enter the field it is all about playing your game. We have been playing good cricket and we don't want to tinker much with the team combination. We have once forced change

02:35 pm

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni(wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

02:34 pm

Toss: Pakistan win and they are bowling first.

02:31 pm

More importantly, Old Trafford is dry and no signs of rain as of now. Keep it that way all along.

02:29 pm

Welcome to MyKhel coverage of India vs Pakistan, Toss is a few minutes away.

Story first published: Sunday, June 16, 2019, 14:26 [IST]
