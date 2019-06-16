ICC World Cup 2019: India vs Pakistan: Live Score: Rohit, Rahul begin solid

Manchester, June 16: A cricketing rivalry that transcends beyond the realms of 22-yards will be reignited when India Vs Pakistan takes place in an ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 encounter that could have fascinating sub-plots with Rain Gods threatening an anti-climactic twist. The match will take place in Manchester's Old Trafford, on June 16.

The escalating cross-border tensions between the two neighbouring nations add to the intrigue with KL Rahul's technique being tested by Mohammed Amir and Wahab Riaz's skills finding more than a match in a colossus like Virat Kohli.

Even if they feel that it's just another game, perhaps all players in their hearts know that this is a special match even if at times the reason in purely non-cricketing. So who will be the winner? Follow MyKhel Live Score.