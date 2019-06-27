ICC World Cup 2019: Kohli-Dhoni fifties, bowlers shine as India hammer West Indies by 125 runs - As it happened

Manchester, June 27: India continued their unbeaten run in the ICC World Cup 2019 as they hammered West Indies by a whopping margin of 125 runs at Old Trafford on Thursday (June 27).

Virat Kohli (72) once again led from the front and played yet another crucial knock, though he missed out on other well-deserved century. MS Dhoni (56*) and Hardik Pandya (46) stitched a solid partnership lower down the order and ensured their team posts a respectable 268/7 in the stipulated 50 overs on a dual-pace pitch.

India's middle order once again looked unsettled and remains an area of concern for the team management before they take on England in their next game. But it was India's dominance in the bowling department that once again won them this game quite convincingly.

India's pacers Mohammed Shami (4/16) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/9) once again proved why they are the most lethal pace attack in the world as they prevented dangerous West Indies opener Chris Gayle from firing.

India's writ-spin twins Yuzvendra Chahal (2/39) and Kuldeep Yadav (1/35) once again proved clinical in the middle over and so was Hardik Pandya (1/28) as West Indies were folded for 143 in 34.2 overs.

Here's how the match between India and West Indies panned out: