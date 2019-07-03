ICC World Cup 2019: Skipper Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma seek blessings from 87-year-old fan

ICC World Cup Special Page | Points Table

While the Men in Blue put a smile on their fans, there was one fan in the stands who stole everyone’s heart and captain Virat Kohli and man-of-the-match Rohit Sharma made time after their win to meet 87-year-old Charulata Patel in the stands.

It was a picture perfect moment when the Indian skipper shared a moment with the Octogenarian fan, who was full of beans throughout the match, cheering on the Men in Blue.

How amazing is this?!



India's top-order superstars @imVkohli and @ImRo45 each shared a special moment with one of the India fans at Edgbaston.#CWC19 | #BANvIND pic.twitter.com/3EjpQBdXnX — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 2, 2019

The elderly woman proved age is just a number as she cheered on the Indian team with a plastic trumpet. The 87-year-old was dressed in a traditional saree, along with a shawl and a sweater. She had Indian flags painted on her cheeks and was full of energy throughout the match. The cameras found her soon enough and she became an instant social media star.

Also would like to thank all our fans for all the love & support & especially Charulata Patel ji. She's 87 and probably one of the most passionate & dedicated fans I've ever seen. Age is just a number, passion takes you leaps & bounds. With her blessings, on to the next one. 🙏🏼😇 pic.twitter.com/XHII8zw1F2 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 2, 2019

Charulata Patel was seen blessing Kohli and Rohit at the end of the match and said, “ This is my team. They are my kids.”

Charulata was quoted by ANI, “I have been watching cricket for last many decades, from the time I was in Africa. Earlier I used to watch on TV when I was working, but now that I am retired I watch it live.”

She sure was a treat to the eyes and put a smile on the Men in Blue.

87 year old Charulata Patel who was seen cheering for India in the stands during #BANvIND match: I have been watching cricket for last many decades, from the time I was in Africa. Earlier I used to watch on TV when I was working, but now that I am retired I watch it live. #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/VL1P3k6czs — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2019

Also business honcho Anand Mahindra urged the Indian team to ensure that Charulata was present during the knockout stages and to give her free tickets to the semifinal and final. Moreover after his followers urged him to pay for the octogenarian, the business man promised to reimburse her tickets for the rest of the matches.

She was the star of the day and we will surely hope to see her cheering on the Men in Blue in the upcoming matches.