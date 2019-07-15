ICC World Cup 2019: The dream XI of the tournament

1. Rohit Sharma -- 648 runs

The Indian vice-captain was in blazing form in the league stages. He emerged the highest run-getter in the ICC CWC 2019 and made an unprecedented five hundreds in a single edition of the tournament.

2. David Warner -- 647 runs

The Australian opener came striking distance of becoming the top run-getter in the tournament, reaching 647 runs. He was the engine room of Australian march to the semis. Both Rohit and Warner can make an explosive combination at the top.

3. Joe Root -- 556 runs

Root was the element of solidity in England line-up that started with two fire crackers in Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow. He made 556 runs and was not hesitant to roll his arm over to give relief to the frontline bowlers. Imagine, Root had a better strike rate than Warner -- 89.53 to 89.36 of the Australian.

4. Kane Williamson (Captain) -- 578 runs

Williamson scored 31 per cent of the runs made by New Zealand and captained the side with panache and dignity. Even in extremely trying circumstances, he kept his composure. No one is better suited to lead a Dream XI.

5. Shakib al Hasan -- 606 runs, 11 wickets

The Bangladesh all-rounder became the first batsman to breach the 600-run mark in the ICC WC 2019 before Rohit and Warner overtook him. He also took 11 wickets with his sharp left-arm spin. A total value for money all-rounder.

6. Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper) -- 312 runs, SR: 122.83

Buttler had a reasonable outing in front and behind the wicket. He made 312 runs. Alex Carey gave him stiff compeition with 375 runs but the higher strike rate of the Englishman -- 122.83 --- gave him the edge over his Aussie counterpart.

7. Ben Stokes -- 465 runs and 7 wickets

Big Ben carried England's campaign on his broad shoulders and chipped in with crucial knocks at various stages, none more important than his 84 in the final. It is not an exaggerationt to say that England would not have won the trophy without Stokes.

8. Mitchell Starc -- 27 wickets

Starc lorded over the batsmen to take 27 wickets and emerge as the highest wicket-taker in the tournament. The yorker that shattered Ben Stokes' stumps in thei league encounter will always be remembered as one of the best balls ever to be delivered.

9. Jofra Archer -- 20 wickets

There was a lot of ruckus around Archer getting selected to play for England. But once in the team, Archer made telling contributions with his extreme pace and variations. His presence of mind was evident when he bowled a very good Super Over in the final against New Zealand.

10. Jasprit Bumrah -- 18 wickets

Bumrah not only took wickets but also restricted the batsmen from taking runs off him. The pacer was equally effective in the beginning of an innings and at death. His economy of 4.41 was easily the best among frontline bowlers.

11. Imran Tahir -- 11 wickets, eco: 4.92

Spinners were not effective at all in this World Cup, failing to take wickets and many of them were clobbered around. But Tahir, a 40-year-old leg-spinner, held his own and conceded runs at a respectable 4.92 per over. Yuzvendra Chahal took 12 wickets but he conceded 5.92 runs per match as the South African edged ahead of him.