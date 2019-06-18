ICC World Cup 2019: The five possible replacements for Bhuvneshwar

1. Mohammad Shami

Shami is already a part of the squad and is certain to replace Bhuvneshwar against Afghanistan in the June 22 game. He has been in good place as a bowler since returning to white ball cricket during the away series against Australia and had a very good IPL too. So, a replacement is readily available for Team India.

2. Ishant Sharma

The senior pacer is in the reserve list. Ishant had matured markedly as a white ball bowler and he had a good IPL 2019 too for Delhi Capitals. Ishant knows English conditions very well having played international and county cricket extensively in that country. The management and selectors will consider his name first if a standby is needed.

3. Navdeep Saini

The Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi pacer can touch 150 kmph easily and has been one of the net bowlers in England prior to the World Cup. But right now, Saini is recuperating from a side strain at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

4. Deepak Chahar

Chahar has been excellent for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2019, taking wickets upfront without conceding too many runs. MS Dhoni used him for three straight overs in most of the matches and he played a big role in Chennai taking early wickets and momentum in many matches.

5. Khaleel Ahmed

The only element Indian attack in England missing is a left-arm pacer. If Bhuvneshwar indeed is going to miss out, then the selectors and team management will mull the name of Khaleel too. But his last outing for India against Australia in their backyard was not any impressive.