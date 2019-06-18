Cricket

ICC World Cup 2019: The five possible replacements for Bhuvneshwar

By
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to miss next few games due to hamstring niggle

Bengaluru, June 18: Bhuvneshwar Kumar will miss India's next two or three games due to a hamstring niggle and the Indian might consider flow in a standby for him, though a final call will be taken only later after assessing his fitness progress. After defeating Pakistan, the Indian team has given a complete break for two days and will return to training on Wednesday (June 19).

India's next game in the ICC World Cup 2019 is against Afghanistan on June 22 and Bhuvneshwar will miss this game and possibly against the West Indies and England too. With opener Shikhar Dhawan already out injured, coach Ravi Shastri and skipper Virat Kohli now have only 13 fit players to choose from for these games.

Rishabh Pant is standby for Dhawan and is already in England and MyKhel looks at the bowlers who could replace Bhuvneshwar, if the need arises.

1. Mohammad Shami

Shami is already a part of the squad and is certain to replace Bhuvneshwar against Afghanistan in the June 22 game. He has been in good place as a bowler since returning to white ball cricket during the away series against Australia and had a very good IPL too. So, a replacement is readily available for Team India.

2. Ishant Sharma

The senior pacer is in the reserve list. Ishant had matured markedly as a white ball bowler and he had a good IPL 2019 too for Delhi Capitals. Ishant knows English conditions very well having played international and county cricket extensively in that country. The management and selectors will consider his name first if a standby is needed.

3. Navdeep Saini

The Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi pacer can touch 150 kmph easily and has been one of the net bowlers in England prior to the World Cup. But right now, Saini is recuperating from a side strain at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

4. Deepak Chahar

Chahar has been excellent for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2019, taking wickets upfront without conceding too many runs. MS Dhoni used him for three straight overs in most of the matches and he played a big role in Chennai taking early wickets and momentum in many matches.

5. Khaleel Ahmed

The only element Indian attack in England missing is a left-arm pacer. If Bhuvneshwar indeed is going to miss out, then the selectors and team management will mull the name of Khaleel too. But his last outing for India against Australia in their backyard was not any impressive.

Story first published: Tuesday, June 18, 2019, 11:34 [IST]
