Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

If anyone asks you to change your stance, ask them to talk to me: Sachin Tendulkar to Prithvi Shaw

Posted By: PTI
A file picture of Sachin Tendulkar (centre) with Prithvi Shaw (left)
A file picture of Sachin Tendulkar (centre) with Prithvi Shaw (left)

New Delhi, August 20: Sachin Tendulkar himself was a child prodigy and it didn't take him long to gauge Prithvi Shaw's immense talent. So much so that he told a eight-year-old Prithvi that no coach should change his natural technique.

"I asked him not to change his grip or stance, irrespective of any future instructions from his coaches. If anyone asks you to do so, tell them to come talk to me. Coaching is good, but overcooking a player with tweaks is not," Tendulkar said on his app '100MB'.

Shaw, Vihari thrilled over India selection | India's tour of England

"It is so important not to change anything when you see such a special player. It is God's gift to have a complete package," Tendulkar added.

Shaw has been included in the Indian Test squad for the final two Tests and Tendulkar is happy that he saw the spark when he watched the eight-year-old bat for the first time. "Around 10 years ago, one of my friends asked me to take a look at the young Prithvi. He asked me analyse his game and give him some advice. I had a session with him and gave couple of pointers on how to improve his game," Tendulkar said.

Reminiscing watching Shaw, who barely reached the stumps, Tendulkar later told his friend: "Are you watching? That's a future India player".

The 18-year-old Prithvi, who had captained India U-19 to World Cup triumph earlier this year, has scored 1,418 runs in 14 first-class games with an average of 56.72 and seven centuries.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Thursday, August 23, 2018, 20:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 23, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue