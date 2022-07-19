If he comes to me, we will work on issues if there are any: Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma

Following the England tour, the Indian team is set for the West Indies series. The Men in Blue are set to take on Windies in a three-match ODI and five-match T20I series. Kohli's not part of the team for the Windies series and many want him to take the time to turn his form around.

Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma, speaking to ANI, said the former Indian skipper was welcome to practice at his academy. "This academy is his own ground. Earlier, he did not have time but when he has got some time then he can spend some time with himself over here and practice, I would really love it if he comes here and he enjoys and feels comfortable in this place," Sharma told ANI.

Sharma added, "There is no issue with his form. The balls on which he got dismissed were great deliveries but yes if he comes to me which I think he will, then definitely we will work on the issues if there are any."

Kohli's form, which has been downhill for almost three years now, continued to disappoint this year. The former skipper has scored just 158 runs for the Men in Blue in six ODIs and 81 runs across four T20Is in national colours this year. The former RCB skipper's had another off IPL season, scoring only 341 runs in 16 games.

Kohli's poor run continued in the England series. In the recently-concluded away series in England Kohli endured a tough run. While he managed to score just 11 and 20 in the rescheduled fifth and final Test, in the three-match T20Is he scored 12 in two innings and 17 and 16 in two matches of the three-match ODI series. India won the T20I and ODI series.