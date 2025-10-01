ILT20 Auction Sold Players; Full List of Players Bought in Auction, Top Buys, Squads of All Six Teams

The ILT20 auction has been taking place on Wednesday (October 1) as the six franchises of the competition sit in the auction room for the first time in this competition, ahead of season 4.
A host of big names are set to know their fate in the UAE-based franchise tournament, as the DP World ILT20 Season 4 will begin on Tuesday, 2 December - UAE National Day (Eid-Al-Etihad), with the six-team, 34-match tournament set to conclude with the final on Sunday, 4 January 2026.
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: Liam Livingstone, Alishan Sharafu, Alex Hales, Sherfane Rutherford, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Phil Salt, Olly Stone, Jason Holder (Wildcard), Piyush Chawla (Wildcard)
Desert Vipers: Lockie Ferguson, Dan Lawrence, David Payne, Khuzaima Bin Tanveer, Max Holden, Sam Curran, Wanindu Hasaranga, Andries Gous, Shimron Hetmyer (Wildcard)
Dubai Capitals: Jordan Matthew Cox, Rovman Powell, Gulbadin Naib, Sediqullah Atal, Waqar Salamkheil, Haider Ali, Muhammad Jawadullah, Jimmy Neesham, David Willey (Wildcard), Leus de Plooy (Wildcard)
Gulf Giants: James Vince, Aayan Afzal Khan, Blessing Muzarabani, Gerhard Erasmus, Mark Adair, Azmatullah Omarzai, Moeen Ali, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Kyle Mayers (Wildcard), Matthew Forde (Wildcard)
MI Emirates: AM Ghazanfar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kamindu Mendis, Romario Shepherd, Tom Banton, Muhammad Waseem, Chris Woakes, Jonny Bairstow
Sharjah Warriorz: Tim Southee, Dinesh Karthik, Johnson Charles, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Saurabh Netravalkar, Sikandar Raza, Tim David, Tom Abell (Wildcard), Adil Rashid (Wildcard)
**The List is Not Complete and is being updated regularly
Vriitya Aravind (Desert Vipers) - USD 10,000
Asif Khan (Gulf Giants) - USD 26,000
Muhammad Rohid (MI Emirates) - USD 140,000 [RTM]
Zuhaib Zubair (Gulf Giants) - USD 10,000 [RTM]
Muhammad Farooq (Dubai Capitals) - USD 10,000
Junaid Siddique (Sharjah Warriorz) - USD 170,000 [RTM]
Fakhar Zaman (Desert Vipers) - USD 80,000
James Rew (Sharjah Warriorz) - USD 10,000
Jordan Thompson (MI Emirates) - USD 48,000
Tymal Mills (Dubai Capitals) - USD 80,000
Nathan Sowter (Sharjah Warriorz) - USD 100,000
Naveen-Ul-Haq (MI Emirates) - USD 100,000
Sean Dickson (Gulf Giants) - USD 10,000
Michael Pepper (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders) - USD 40,000
Dwaine Pretorius (Sharjah Warriorz) - USD 120,000
George Garton (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders) - USD 10,000
Tabraiz Shamsi (Gulf Giants) - USD 40,000
Naseem Shah (Desert Vipers) - USD 80,000
Jayden Seales (Sharjah Warriorz) - USD 80,000
Qais Ahmed (Desert Vipers) - USD 40,000
Mohammad Nabi (Dubai Capitals) - USD 80,000
Brandon McMullen (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders) - USD 110,000
Nosthush Kenjige (MI Emirates) - USD 10,000
Harmeet Singh (Sharjah Warriorz) - USD 10,000
Fred Klaassen (Gulf Giants) - USD 40,000
UAE Uncapped Players
Farhan Khan (Dubai Capitals) - USD 10,000
Haider Razzaq (Gulf Giants) - USD 50,000
Sanjay Pahal (Desert Vipers) - USD 10,000
Ibrar Ahmad (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders) - USD 22,000 [RTM]
Wasim Akram (Sharjah Warriorz) - USD 55,000
Ajay Kumar (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders) - USD 10,000
**The List is being Updated Regularly