Cricket ILT20 Auction Sold Players; Full List of Players Bought in Auction, Top Buys, Squads of All Six Teams By MyKhel Staff Updated: Wednesday, October 1, 2025, 19:14 [IST]

The ILT20 auction has been taking place on Wednesday (October 1) as the six franchises of the competition sit in the auction room for the first time in this competition, ahead of season 4.

A host of big names are set to know their fate in the UAE-based franchise tournament, as the DP World ILT20 Season 4 will begin on Tuesday, 2 December - UAE National Day (Eid-Al-Etihad), with the six-team, 34-match tournament set to conclude with the final on Sunday, 4 January 2026.

ILT20 Squads before Auction

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: Liam Livingstone, Alishan Sharafu, Alex Hales, Sherfane Rutherford, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Phil Salt, Olly Stone, Jason Holder (Wildcard), Piyush Chawla (Wildcard)

Desert Vipers: Lockie Ferguson, Dan Lawrence, David Payne, Khuzaima Bin Tanveer, Max Holden, Sam Curran, Wanindu Hasaranga, Andries Gous, Shimron Hetmyer (Wildcard)

Dubai Capitals: Jordan Matthew Cox, Rovman Powell, Gulbadin Naib, Sediqullah Atal, Waqar Salamkheil, Haider Ali, Muhammad Jawadullah, Jimmy Neesham, David Willey (Wildcard), Leus de Plooy (Wildcard)

Gulf Giants: James Vince, Aayan Afzal Khan, Blessing Muzarabani, Gerhard Erasmus, Mark Adair, Azmatullah Omarzai, Moeen Ali, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Kyle Mayers (Wildcard), Matthew Forde (Wildcard)

MI Emirates: AM Ghazanfar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kamindu Mendis, Romario Shepherd, Tom Banton, Muhammad Waseem, Chris Woakes, Jonny Bairstow

Sharjah Warriorz: Tim Southee, Dinesh Karthik, Johnson Charles, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Saurabh Netravalkar, Sikandar Raza, Tim David, Tom Abell (Wildcard), Adil Rashid (Wildcard)

ILT20 Auction Top Buys

Andre Fletcher (MI Emirates) - USD 260,000

Scott Currie (Dubai Capitals) - USD 250,000

Junaid Siddique (Sharjah Warriorz) - USD 170,000

Liam Dawson (Gulf Giants) - USD 170,000

Muhammad Rohid (MI Emirates) - USD 140,000

ILT20 Auction Sold Players: Full List of Players Bought in Auction

UAE Capped Players

Vriitya Aravind (Desert Vipers) - USD 10,000

Asif Khan (Gulf Giants) - USD 26,000

Muhammad Rohid (MI Emirates) - USD 140,000 [RTM]

Zuhaib Zubair (Gulf Giants) - USD 10,000 [RTM]

Muhammad Farooq (Dubai Capitals) - USD 10,000

Junaid Siddique (Sharjah Warriorz) - USD 170,000 [RTM]

Full Member Players

Fakhar Zaman (Desert Vipers) - USD 80,000

James Rew (Sharjah Warriorz) - USD 10,000

Jordan Thompson (MI Emirates) - USD 48,000

Tymal Mills (Dubai Capitals) - USD 80,000

Nathan Sowter (Sharjah Warriorz) - USD 100,000

Naveen-Ul-Haq (MI Emirates) - USD 100,000

Sean Dickson (Gulf Giants) - USD 10,000

Andre Fletcher (MI Emirates) - USD 260,000

Michael Pepper (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders) - USD 40,000

Scott Currie (Dubai Capitals) - USD 250,000

Dwaine Pretorius (Sharjah Warriorz) - USD 120,000

George Garton (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders) - USD 10,000

Tabraiz Shamsi (Gulf Giants) - USD 40,000

Naseem Shah (Desert Vipers) - USD 80,000

Jayden Seales (Sharjah Warriorz) - USD 80,000

Qais Ahmed (Desert Vipers) - USD 40,000

Liam Dawson (Gulf Giants) - USD 170,000

Mohammad Nabi (Dubai Capitals) - USD 80,000

Associate Nations Players

Brandon McMullen (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders) - USD 110,000

Nosthush Kenjige (MI Emirates) - USD 10,000

Harmeet Singh (Sharjah Warriorz) - USD 10,000

Fred Klaassen (Gulf Giants) - USD 40,000

UAE Uncapped Players

Farhan Khan (Dubai Capitals) - USD 10,000

Haider Razzaq (Gulf Giants) - USD 50,000

Sanjay Pahal (Desert Vipers) - USD 10,000

Ibrar Ahmad (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders) - USD 22,000 [RTM]

Wasim Akram (Sharjah Warriorz) - USD 55,000

Ajay Kumar (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders) - USD 10,000

