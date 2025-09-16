Kovac Challenges Borussia Dortmund To Showcase Their Quality Against Juventus In Champions League

Cricket IND A vs AUS A Live Streaming: Where to Watch India A vs Australia A 1st Unofficial Test on TV and Online? By MyKhel Staff Updated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 9:19 [IST]

IND A vs AUS A Live Streaming: India A and Australia A will lock horns in the first unofficial Test starting on September 16 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

Shreyas Iyer has been appointed as India A captain as the star batter gets an opportunity to pave his way back in the Indian Test side ahead of two crucial home Test series, against West Indies and South Africa, respectively.

Shreyas Iyer's captaincy is set to be a major focus, with expectations on both his tactical leadership and batting form. He will be joined by a promising top order featuring Devdutt Padikkal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sai Sudharsan, and N. Jagadeesan, all aiming for greater consistency to push their Test claims.

The squad also carries balance with wicketkeeping options in Jagadeesan and vice-captain Dhruv Jurel. All-rounders Nitish Kumar Reddy and Ayush Badoni add depth, while the bowling unit combines pace threats in Prasidh Krishna, Khaleel Ahmed, and Yash Thakur with the spin duo of Manav Suthar and Tanush Kotian.

India A vs Australia A Match Schedule

Dates: September 16-19, 2025

Venue: Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Start Time: 9:30 AM IST each day

Toss: 9:00 AM IST

India A vs Australia A Squads for Unofficial Tests

India A: Shreyas Iyer (c), Abhimanyu Easwaran, N. Jagadeesan (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel (vc/wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Harsh Dubey, Ayush Badoni, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Tanush Kotian, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Khaleel Ahmed, Manav Suthar, Yash Thakur.

Australia A: Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Jack Edwards, Aaron Hardie, Campbell Kellaway, Sam Konstas, Nathan McSweeney, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Fergus O'Neill, Oliver Peake, Josh Philippe, Corey Rocchiccioli, Liam Scott.

IND A vs AUS A Live Streaming and Telecast: Where to Watch 1st Unofficial Test?

India A vs Australia A Telecast Details

There will be no live television broadcast of the India A vs Australia A unofficial Test in India.

India A vs Australia A Live Streaming

The match will also not be available on any live streaming platform in India.

