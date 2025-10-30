English Edition
IND vs AUS: What will Happen if Rain washes out Women's World Cup Semifinal Match Today?

By MyKhel Staff
Add as a preferred source on Google

The highly anticipated ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semifinal between India and Australia, scheduled for October 30 at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, is facing a significant threat of rain which could impact the outcome of this crucial encounter. Rain has already caused multiple washouts in this tournament, raising concerns about the fate of this top-tier match.

As Australia decided to bat, rain has halted the match in Mumbai. Currently, Australia Women are 25 for 1 in 5.1 overs when rain stopped play.

IND vs AUS What will Happen if Rain washes out Women s World Cup Semifinal Match Today

According to weather forecasts, Navi Mumbai is expected to witness periods of rain and heavy cloud cover during the match day. With humidity around 60-70% and chances of showers ranging between 25% to 40% during the afternoon and evening, interruptions are likely. The match is set to begin at 3 PM IST, with light rain and gusty winds possibly affecting play.

What happens if Rain washes out match Today?

In response to the weather uncertainty, the ICC has put a reserve day in place for this semifinal. If the match cannot proceed or is abandoned on the scheduled day due to rain, the entire game will be played or resumed on the reserve day, October 31. The same playing conditions will apply, including any reduction in overs if required. For a valid result, both teams must bat for at least 20 overs.

What will happen if IND vs AUS Reserve Day also Washes Out?

However, if rain also washes out the reserve day, the team that finished higher in the tournament points table will advance to the final. Currently, Australia leads the table with 13 points, while India is in fourth position with 6 points. This means that in a double washout scenario, Australia would automatically qualify for the final without the match being played.

In that case, Australia Women will take on South Africa Women in the final at the same venue on Sunday (November 2).

Story first published: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 15:33 [IST]
