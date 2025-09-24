Global Chess League Season 3 Draft: All You Need to Know Ahead of September 26 in Mumbai

IND vs BAN Head To Head Record, Stats & Results in Dubai International Stadium, Dubai Ahead of Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match

IND vs BAN Head To Head: India will face Bangladesh in the fourth Super Fours match of the Asia Cup 2025 on Wednesday, September 24, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Both teams enter the clash having won their opening Super Four games, with India currently leading the points table.

The Men in Blue are on top after a convincing six-wicket triumph over Pakistan, powered by a blistering innings from Abhishek Sharma. Led by Suryakumar Yadav, India will aim to extend their winning streak and cement their spot in the final. So far, they have won all four matches they have played in this edition of the tournament.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, began their Super Four journey with a win against Sri Lanka and will look to carry that momentum into this high-stakes encounter. A victory over India would significantly boost their chances of reaching the final, scheduled to take place at the same venue in just a few days.

IND vs BAN Head to Head Record in T20Is

India has largely held the upper hand over Bangladesh in T20 cricket. The two sides have faced each other 17 times since their debut encounter in 2009, with India winning 16 of those matches. Bangladesh managed to register a solitary victory during this period. Their most recent T20 clash before the Asia Cup was in Hyderabad last year, where India dominated, securing a commanding 133-run victory.

IND vs BAN Pitch Report- Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium has recently favored the batters in the ongoing tournament. While scoring in the middle overs has proven tricky, players have enjoyed more freedom to attack during the powerplay and at the death. The pitch appears to support chasing sides, rewarding those who capitalize on good deliveries while punishing inconsistent bowling. A similar pattern is likely to continue in the upcoming match.

IND Record At Dubai International Stadium

India have competed in 12 T20Is at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai and have won on 9 occasions.

BAN Record At Dubai International Stadium

Bangladesh, on the other hand have played 5 T20Is at this very venue and have won thrice and lost twice.

IND vs BAN Head-To-Head At Dubai International Stadium

This Asia Cup 2025, Super 4 match between them will be their first-ever meeting against each other at this very venue.

Dubai International Stadium Records and Stats in T20Is

Total Matches: 100

Matches won batting first: 47

Matches won bowling first: 53

Average Score 1st innings score: 139

Average Score 2nd innings score: 122