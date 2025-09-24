Cricket IND vs BAN Playing 11, Asia Cup 2025: India vs Bangladesh Super 4 Team News, Predicted Lineups By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 14:48 [IST]

IND vs BAN: India (IND) are set to lock horns with Bangladesh (BAN) in the fourth Super Four clash of the Asia Cup 2025 on Wednesday, September 24, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Both teams head into the contest with winning starts in this stage, making the matchup even more crucial.

The Men in Blue currently sit on top of the table after defeating Pakistan by six wickets, with Abhishek Sharma playing a match-winning knock to seal their fourth straight victory of the tournament. Under Suryakumar Yadav's leadership, India will be keen to extend their unbeaten run and book an early ticket to the final.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, opened their Super Four campaign with a strong win over Sri Lanka. Buoyed by that success, Litton Das and his side will be eyeing another upset against India to improve their chances of reaching the summit clash. A victory here could provide the Bangla Tigers with a massive push towards a potential spot in the final, scheduled at the same venue in less than a week.

India vs Bangladesh Team News

Axar Patel was seen preparing with a neck patch ahead of the clash against Pakistan but managed to deliver only a single over, suggesting his inclusion may have been a late decision due to the balance he provides the side. With a few extra days of rest since taking a blow to the head in Abu Dhabi, he is expected to be available for selection this time. Meanwhile, Litton Das picked up a back niggle during a training session, and his participation will be determined closer to the start of the game.

India vs Bangladesh Predicted Playing 11

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Bangladesh: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das(w/c), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan/Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam/Tanzim Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman.