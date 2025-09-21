Did You Know? Mithun Manhas Was Virat Kohli’s First Captain and Later His Coach, Called Him 'Appu' Instead Of Cheeku

Cricket IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Prediction: Who Will Win India vs Pakistan Super 4 Match Today? By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 10:28 [IST]

IND vs PAK Prediction: India and Pakistan will meet once again in the Asia Cup 2025, this time in the high-stakes Super Four stage. The arch-rivals are scheduled to face off on Sunday, September 21, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, where the intensity is expected to be even greater than their earlier encounter.

Asia Cup 2025 Match Schedule- IND vs PAK

Date: Sunday, September 21

Time: 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

India Captain: Suryakumar Yadav

Pakistan Captain: Salman Ali Agha

IND vs PAK Head-to-Head

India and Pakistan have faced off in T20 internationals on 14 occasions. Out of these encounters, India has come out on top 11 times, while Pakistan has managed to secure victory in 3 matches.

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Preview

Team India have established themselves as the dominant force in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, winning all three of their matches so far. Their most recent outing against Oman, however, proved to be tighter than expected, with the Suryakumar Yadav-led side scraping through by 21 runs. India had shuffled their batting order and fielded several bench players in that fixture, giving opportunities to those who had limited time in the middle earlier in the tournament.

Pakistan, meanwhile, began their campaign on a strong note with a convincing 93-run victory over Oman. But their momentum was halted when they suffered a seven-wicket loss to India in their second game. Facing a do-or-die situation against hosts UAE, the Men in Green bounced back to secure a 41-run win and stay alive in the competition.

The last meeting between India and Pakistan carried more than just cricketing tension. Following the tragic Pahalgam attack, the Indian players chose not to shake hands with their rivals, adding to the charged atmosphere. With both teams now set to collide again, the anticipation is at its peak, and fans are bracing for another fiery contest on Sunday.

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Prediction: Who will Win India vs Pakistan Today?

India head into the Super Four clash as clear favourites, having won all three of their matches so far. With their full-strength lineup likely to return, the Suryakumar Yadav-led side looks balanced and confident.

Pakistan, led by Salman Ali Agha, have shown inconsistency - a strong win against Oman, a loss to India, and a recovery against UAE. Their bowling remains their strength, but shaky batting is a major concern. With India winning 11 of 14 T20Is against Pakistan, history and form both favour them.

Prediction: India are expected to edge past Pakistan in a competitive contest.