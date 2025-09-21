Barcelona vs Getafe Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch La Liga Match in India, UK, USA and other Countries?

Cricket IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Sahibzada Farhan’s ‘Gunfire’ Celebration Sparks Debate Amid India–Pakistan Clash By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 22:49 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

IND vs PAK: Dubai witnessed a pulsating start to the India-Pakistan Super Four clash of the Asia Cup 2025, and it was opener Sahibzada Farhan who stole the spotlight. The right-hander delivered one of his finest T20 innings, smashing a 34-ball half-century that set the tone for Pakistan's innings and thrilled fans across the globe.

Farhan's knock was laced with authority-five crisp boundaries and three towering sixes showcased his confidence against India's bowling unit. His landmark moment came against Axar Patel, when a well-timed shot brought up his fifty, followed immediately by a spirited "gun-firing" celebration that instantly went viral on social media, sparking debate.

What made this innings even more significant was the timing. Pakistan had lost opener Fakhar Zaman early, but Farhan quickly shifted gears, making the most of two dropped catches by Abhishek Sharma in the outfield. From a cautious beginning, he accelerated brilliantly, lifting Pakistan to 91/1 at the halfway mark. Against an Indian side armed with a formidable spin trio, such an aggressive start provided Pakistan with much-needed momentum.

The contrast with his earlier innings against India was striking. In the group-stage encounter, Farhan had crawled to 40 runs off 44 balls, drawing criticism for a lack of intent. This time, however, he demonstrated a sharper approach, attacking from the outset and ensuring the scoreboard pressure was firmly on the opposition. His adaptability and quick learning spoke volumes about his growing maturity on the international stage.

Farhan's effort also carried symbolic weight beyond the boundary ropes. The lead-up to the game was charged, with political tensions high and memories of the no-handshake incident from the group stages still fresh. Yet his passionate celebration brought a moment of joy that transcended the sport's heated rivalry, offering fans something positive amid the backdrop of diplomatic unease.

With Farhan's fireworks setting the tone, Pakistan made it clear that this rematch would be far more competitive, marking the innings as a defining highlight of the Super Four showdown.

Pakistan finally finished on 171/5 after 20 overs of play.