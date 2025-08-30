IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Tickets: Where and How to Buy Tickets, Price Details, Step by Step Guide

The Asia Cup 2025 is on the horizon and the tickets are up for sale. Ticket sales for Asia Cup 2025 matches, including the India vs Pakistan fixture, officially started on Friday, 29 August 2025, from 5 pm Gulf Standard Time (6:30 pm IST).
The primary online platform for ticket booking is Platinumlist.net, the authorized ticketing partner for the tournament. Additionally, physical ticket counters will open soon at the Dubai International Stadium and Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, allowing fans to buy tickets onsite once announced by the organizers.
Tickets for all matches except India vs Pakistan are sold as standalone tickets with affordable pricing:
These prices offer cricket fans budget-friendly access to enjoy a wide range of thrilling encounters during the tournament.
The India vs Pakistan match, being the tournament's marquee encounter, is not available as separate single-match tickets initially. Instead, the match is part of an exclusive seven-match ticket package. This unique offering assures access to several high-profile matches, culminating in the grand final.
This package model aims to manage the very high demand and limited availability for the iconic India-Pakistan fixture.
Fans in the UAE can also purchase tickets in person at stadium ticket counters at the Dubai International Stadium and Zayed Cricket Stadium, once the venues announce the sales initiation. This option provides an alternative for those who prefer buying tickets physically.
The Dubai International Cricket Stadium offers a vibrant atmosphere with a seating capacity of around 25,000 spectators. The Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi is another prominent venue hosting key matches. Fans are encouraged to review stadium guidelines provided with tickets to ensure smooth entry and enjoy the exhilarating cricket action safely.