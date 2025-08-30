Nitish Rana, Digvesh Rathi get involved in Heated Altercation in DPL 2025 Match, Video goes Viral

Cricket IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Tickets: Where and How to Buy Tickets, Price Details, Step by Step Guide By MyKhel Staff Published: Saturday, August 30, 2025, 9:23 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

The Asia Cup 2025 is on the horizon and the tickets are up for sale. Ticket sales for Asia Cup 2025 matches, including the India vs Pakistan fixture, officially started on Friday, 29 August 2025, from 5 pm Gulf Standard Time (6:30 pm IST).

The primary online platform for ticket booking is Platinumlist.net, the authorized ticketing partner for the tournament. Additionally, physical ticket counters will open soon at the Dubai International Stadium and Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, allowing fans to buy tickets onsite once announced by the organizers.

Asia Cup 2025; Ticket Pricing and Packages

General Match Tickets

Tickets for all matches except India vs Pakistan are sold as standalone tickets with affordable pricing:

Abu Dhabi matches: Starting at AED 40 (approximately ₹900)

Dubai matches: Starting at AED 50 (approximately ₹1,100)

These prices offer cricket fans budget-friendly access to enjoy a wide range of thrilling encounters during the tournament.

India vs Pakistan Tickets; How to Buy Ticket for IND vs PAK Asia Cup Match?

The India vs Pakistan match, being the tournament's marquee encounter, is not available as separate single-match tickets initially. Instead, the match is part of an exclusive seven-match ticket package. This unique offering assures access to several high-profile matches, culminating in the grand final.

The package starts at AED 1,400 (about ₹33,000 or $380).

Included matches in the package: India vs Pakistan (14 September, Dubai) India vs UAE B1 vs B2 (Super Four stage) A1 vs A2 (Super Four stage) A1 vs B1 (Super Four stage) A1 vs B2 (Super Four stage) The Asia Cup final (28 September)



This package model aims to manage the very high demand and limited availability for the iconic India-Pakistan fixture.

Step-by-Step Guide to Booking Tickets Online

Visit the official ticketing website: Head to Platinumlist.net to begin your booking. Create or log into your account: Enter your email and mobile number to register or sign in. Some platforms may allow Google or social media login for convenience. Select your preferred matches: Browse the list of Asia Cup 2025 matches and select either standalone tickets or the seven-match India vs Pakistan package. Choose your seating category: Options range from general admission to premium and VIP sections, with prices varying accordingly. Review ticket prices: Prices are transparent upfront, enabling informed choices based on budget and seating preference. Complete payment: Secure your tickets via multiple payment options such as debit/credit cards, UPI, net banking, or mobile wallets. Receive booking confirmation: Once payment is successful, you will receive an e-ticket via email or SMS, along with detailed stadium entry instructions.

Offline Ticket Purchase

Fans in the UAE can also purchase tickets in person at stadium ticket counters at the Dubai International Stadium and Zayed Cricket Stadium, once the venues announce the sales initiation. This option provides an alternative for those who prefer buying tickets physically.

Stadiums and Fan Experience

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium offers a vibrant atmosphere with a seating capacity of around 25,000 spectators. The Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi is another prominent venue hosting key matches. Fans are encouraged to review stadium guidelines provided with tickets to ensure smooth entry and enjoy the exhilarating cricket action safely.