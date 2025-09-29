English Edition
Pro Kabbadi League 2025
twitter YouTube
Get Updates
Get notified on match updates, sports news, and in-depth analysis!
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block

Sporting Buzz

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
 

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup Final: Abhishek Sharma Indirectly Trolls Shaheen Afridi With 'Premium Fast Bowler' Dig

By

IND vs PAK: India's young batting sensation Abhishek Sharma capped off a dream Asia Cup 2025 campaign by bagging the Player of the Tournament award after the final against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday.

Despite falling cheaply in the summit clash, the southpaw's aggressive batting throughout the competition was a key factor in India's record-extending ninth Asia Cup triumph.

IND vs PAK
Abhishek Sharma Indirectly Trolls Shaheen Afridi, Photo: X

Sharma piled up 314 runs in seven innings at a jaw-dropping strike rate of 200, averaging 44.85. His campaign included three consecutive fifties in the Super Fours stage and vital contributions against Pakistan earlier in the tournament, where he scored 34 and 74 to set the tone for India's victories.

Although his final outing ended at just five runs after being dismissed by Faheem Ashraf, Sharma's overall impact was undeniable. At the post-match presentation, he shared his batting mindset across different conditions, saying:

"I mean, if you see that I had a plan, if I get spinners or pacers in the powerplay, I'm going to utilize that powerplay. Because if you see any bowler, even a fast bowler, any of the 'premium' fast bowlers as well (smile), I want to go from the first ball, no matter who's the bowler. And obviously that's going to make me give that impact to the team. And that's what I want to do."

The cheeky use of the phrase "premium fast bowler" did not go unnoticed. Fans were quick to link the remark to Pakistan's spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi. Earlier in the tournament, particularly during the September 21 clash, Abhishek had taken on Afridi with audacious strokeplay, dismantling his new-ball spell with boundaries at will.

Interestingly, while Afridi never labeled himself publicly as a "premium" fast bowler, the phrase gained traction after he enacted the tagline in a television advertisement. Sharma's sly dig, therefore, carried an undertone of banter that further fueled the India-Pakistan rivalry narrative.

In a tournament where emotions and politics intertwined with cricket, Abhishek's fearless batting and his subtle wordplay off the field ensured he left an indelible mark. For India, his rise was symbolic of a new generation unafraid of reputations - willing to challenge even the so-called "premium" pacers head-on.

Story first published: Monday, September 29, 2025, 7:05 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 29, 2025
More From Mykhel
Prev
Next
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out