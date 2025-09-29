Tilak Varma Hails Match-Winning Knock in Asia Cup 2025 Final as "One of the Most Special of My Life"

Cricket IND vs PAK, Asia Cup Final: Abhishek Sharma Indirectly Trolls Shaheen Afridi With 'Premium Fast Bowler' Dig By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Monday, September 29, 2025, 7:05 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

IND vs PAK: India's young batting sensation Abhishek Sharma capped off a dream Asia Cup 2025 campaign by bagging the Player of the Tournament award after the final against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday.

Despite falling cheaply in the summit clash, the southpaw's aggressive batting throughout the competition was a key factor in India's record-extending ninth Asia Cup triumph.

Sharma piled up 314 runs in seven innings at a jaw-dropping strike rate of 200, averaging 44.85. His campaign included three consecutive fifties in the Super Fours stage and vital contributions against Pakistan earlier in the tournament, where he scored 34 and 74 to set the tone for India's victories.

Although his final outing ended at just five runs after being dismissed by Faheem Ashraf, Sharma's overall impact was undeniable. At the post-match presentation, he shared his batting mindset across different conditions, saying:

"I mean, if you see that I had a plan, if I get spinners or pacers in the powerplay, I'm going to utilize that powerplay. Because if you see any bowler, even a fast bowler, any of the 'premium' fast bowlers as well (smile), I want to go from the first ball, no matter who's the bowler. And obviously that's going to make me give that impact to the team. And that's what I want to do."

The cheeky use of the phrase "premium fast bowler" did not go unnoticed. Fans were quick to link the remark to Pakistan's spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi. Earlier in the tournament, particularly during the September 21 clash, Abhishek had taken on Afridi with audacious strokeplay, dismantling his new-ball spell with boundaries at will.

Interestingly, while Afridi never labeled himself publicly as a "premium" fast bowler, the phrase gained traction after he enacted the tagline in a television advertisement. Sharma's sly dig, therefore, carried an undertone of banter that further fueled the India-Pakistan rivalry narrative.

In a tournament where emotions and politics intertwined with cricket, Abhishek's fearless batting and his subtle wordplay off the field ensured he left an indelible mark. For India, his rise was symbolic of a new generation unafraid of reputations - willing to challenge even the so-called "premium" pacers head-on.