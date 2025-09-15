India Is Not Bound To Shake Hands, There Is No Law! BCCI On 'No Handshake' Stance: Report

IND vs PAK: How Many Times India Can Face Pakistan In Asia Cup 2025? Explained
Published: Monday, September 15, 2025, 15:43 [IST]

IND vs PAK: The Asia Cup 2025 is shaping up to deliver more India-Pakistan contests, with the two sides potentially squaring off as many as three times in the tournament.

India extended its dominance in Group A by defeating Pakistan by seven wickets in the sixth match on September 14, a result that has almost guaranteed their place in the Super Four stage.

This latest victory puts India firmly at the top of Group A with four points from two games, following earlier wins over the UAE and now Pakistan. Pakistan, who began their campaign with a win against Oman but stumbled against India, are currently second in the table with two points from two outings. With one more league fixture remaining for both sides, the group stage equations could pave the way for more blockbuster encounters.

India is set to play its final group match against Oman on September 10 in Abu Dhabi. A win there would ensure their Super Four qualification as group leaders. Meanwhile, if Pakistan overcomes the UAE in their last league match, both sides are on course to meet again in the Super Four clash scheduled for September 21 in Dubai. According to the tournament format, the top two sides from Group A will lock horns on that date.

The storyline does not end there. If India and Pakistan both advance through the Super Four and finish in the top two positions, the Asia Cup could culminate with a high-voltage final between the arch-rivals on September 28 at the Dubai International Stadium.

However, their recent meeting carried more than just cricketing tension. After sealing the win, Indian players walked off without the customary handshake, even skipping the pre-match exchange at the toss. Pakistan's team management lodged a formal complaint with the Asian Cricket Council, calling the act unsporting. The Indian side, on the other hand, stood by their decision, which was taken collectively before the game.

Regardless of the off-field controversies, fans across the world may yet witness two more chapters in this storied rivalry before the tournament concludes.