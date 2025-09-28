Cricket IND vs PAK Playing 11, Asia Cup 2025: India vs Pakistan Final Team News, Predicted Lineups By Debayan Bhattacharyya Updated: Sunday, September 28, 2025, 8:49 [IST]



IND vs PAK: India and Pakistan will meet in the Asia Cup 2025 final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, September 28 - their first-ever showdown in the tournament's title clash and the third time they face each other this edition.

India have been dominant throughout, entering the final unbeaten with Abhishek Sharma leading the run charts and Kuldeep Yadav topping the wicket-takers' list. Suryakumar Yadav's side will look to continue their streak and secure a record ninth Asia Cup trophy.

Pakistan, eyeing their third title and first since 2012, have endured a mixed campaign with both losses coming against India. Still, Salman Ali Agha's men have relied on collective strength and will be desperate to turn the tables in the high-stakes finale.

India vs Pakistan Team News

During the clash against Sri Lanka, Abhishek Sharma, Hardik Pandya, and Tilak Varma suffered cramps and spent extended periods off the field. While Abhishek and Tilak are likely to regain full fitness in time for the final, Hardik's availability remains uncertain, with a final call to be taken closer to the game. On the other hand, Pakistan have no injury concerns, with their entire squad fit and ready for selection.

India vs Pakistan Predicted Playing 11

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya/Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha (c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed.

India vs Pakistan Full Squad

India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Jitesh Sharma, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube.

Pakistan Squad: Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha(c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris(w), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Salman Mirza, Hasan Nawaz, Sufiyan Muqeem.