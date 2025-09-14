Cricket IND vs PAK: 'We stand by with victims of Pahalgam Terror Attack': Suryakumar Yadav dedicates Win to Armed Forces By MyKhel Staff Updated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 0:19 [IST]

India captain Suryakumar Yadav has dedicated India's win over Pakistan to the armed forces of India, and sent a strong message after the match.

India won the match by 7 wickets in the Asia Cup 2025 encounter in Dubai, and the India captain had a special message to the nation.

Suryakumar Yadav remained unbeaten on 47 as India chased down the target of 128 runs with ease. The India captain was also celebrating his birthday on Sunday (September 14), and it was indeed a special one for him as he led India for the first time against Pakistan.

"Great feeling and a perfect return gift to India. Human tendency that it keeps running in your mind when you think about it. You definitely want to win it and when you win it, you have it ready," Suryakumar started with a witty smile on his face at the post-match presentation.

The India captain also downplayed the Pakistan side and mentioned it as a normal game. The India spinners were excellent in the evening and the captain also acknowledged them.

"We prepare the same for all the oppositions. That's what happened few months back. The team that won the CT set the tone. I'm always a fan of spinners because they control the game in the middle," he added.

And the moment came after that. As Sanjay Manjrekar, the presentator was done, Surya took the mic and extended his speech. The Indian team has been criticized for playing Pakistan in the Asia Cup, after the Pahalgam attack and subsequent Operation Sindoor, which heightened tensions between the two countries. But the India captain took the opportunity to send his message to the victims of the heinous attack, and dedicated the win to India's armed forces.

Surya dedicates win to Armed Forces, tributes to Pahalgam Victims

"We stand by with the victims and the families of the Pahalgam terror attack and we express our solidarity. Also the most important thing for me we want to dedicate today's win to all our armed forces, who showed a lot of bravery. And they hope they continue to inspire us all, and we give them more reasons on the ground whenever we get an opportunity to make them smile. Thank You," Suryakumar Yadav concluded at the post-match presentation.

India, with the win, have almost qualified for the Super Four. They will play their final match of the group stages against Oman on September 19.