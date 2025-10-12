Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: How Far They Are from 1000 Goals After Both Score in Latest Match?

Cricket IND vs WI 2nd Test: Sai Sudharsan Rested on Day 3 After Impact Injury On Day 2 By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Sunday, October 12, 2025, 12:55 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

IND vs WI 2nd Test: The Indian cricket team has confirmed that promising batter Sai Sudharsan will sit out Day 3 of the second Test against West Indies following an injury sustained while fielding on Day 2.

Sudharsan, who has impressed since making his Test debut on the England tour, was involved in a spectacular but painful moment that left both teammates and opponents in awe.

The incident occurred in the second ball of the eighth over, when Ravindra Jadeja floated a delivery to John Campbell, who played a textbook slog-sweep. The ball flew directly at Sudharsan at forward short leg, and he managed to trap it between his helmet, hands, and chest, completing a brilliant catch. While the effort drew admiration from all on the field, it came at a cost - Sudharsan suffered an impact injury, which the BCCI confirmed was minor.

A BCCI statement read: "Sai Sudharsan had an impact injury on Day 2 while attempting a catch. He hasn't taken the field today as a precautionary measure. The injury isn't serious and he is doing fine. He (Sudharsan) continues to be monitored by the BCCI Medical Team."

Sudharsan's absence on Day 3 is purely precautionary, ensuring the talented middle-order batter remains fit for the remainder of the Test and upcoming fixtures. Since his debut, Sudharsan has shown glimpses of his potential, scoring 61 in Manchester to register his maiden half-century. However, the elusive first Test century continues to be a goal he is determined to achieve. Reflecting on his early innings, Sudharsan said, "I am definitely grateful for whatever I have done today (Friday), but there is always a monkey in our mind that wants more, wants that hundred and so I was looking forward to a lot more."

The young batter has quickly become an important presence in the Indian lineup, offering stability and flair in the middle order. While fans will miss his involvement on Day 3, the precautionary measure is a prudent step to safeguard his long-term fitness.

As India continue their campaign against West Indies, all eyes will be on Sudharsan's recovery, with supporters eager to see the talented batter back on the field and chasing the milestone of his maiden Test century. His skill and composure make him one of India's brightest prospects for the future.