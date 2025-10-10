IND vs WI 2nd Test Live Streaming: Where to Watch India vs West Indies on TV and Online?

Cricket IND vs WI: Hum Jeet Gayee! Shubman Gill wins Toss for the 1st Time as India Captain, Gambhir and Bumrah reaction go Viral

In a moment that brought relief and laughter to the Indian cricket camp, Shubman Gill finally won his first toss as Test captain during the second Test against West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Opting to bat first on what appeared to be a batting-friendly pitch, Gill's victory at the coin flip marked the end of a personal drought of six consecutive toss losses in his young captaincy career.

The win also snapped a broader unfortunate streak for the Indian team, which had endured 15 straight toss defeats in men's international cricket earlier in the year.

The reactions from the Indian team were priceless and captured the light-hearted spirit of the team. Head coach Gautam Gambhir, known for his intense demeanour, couldn't hide his amusement, breaking into a wide grin as he congratulated Gill. Jasprit Bumrah was equally jubilant, sharing a laugh and a pat on the back with the young skipper, clearly relieved by the turn of events.

Axar Patel, not part of the playing XI, joined in the celebrations, high-fiving Gill alongside other teammates like Ravindra Jadeja, turning the moment into a team huddle of mock applause and cheers. The entire squad erupted in playful congratulations, highlighting the camaraderie amid the pressure of international cricket.

This toss win came after a grueling period for Gill, who had lost his first six as captain: five during India's tour of England earlier in 2025 (Leeds, Birmingham, Lord's, Manchester, and The Oval) and one in the opening Test of this series against West Indies in Ahmedabad. The odds of losing 15 consecutive tosses in a row are a staggering 1 in 32,768, which is quite unbelievable.

Despite the loss of Tosses, Gill has made a commendable start as a Test captain. The Punjab-born has so far won 3 out of his first six matches, and will be aiming to extend the tally in this encounter.