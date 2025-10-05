Sanju Samson is an 'All-Rounder', used to Bowl Spin in Formative Years: says Sanju's Elder Brother Saly

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli not guaranteed for World Cup 2027? What is the Future of India duo in ODIs?

Guardiola Asserts Haaland Is Not Stupid Enough To Leave Manchester City For Barcelona

Cricket India vs Pakistan Live Streaming, Women's World Cup 2025: Where to Watch IND Women vs PAK Women Match 6 in India, UK, USA and Other Countries? By MyKhel Staff Updated: Sunday, October 5, 2025, 13:59 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

IND Women vs PAK Women LIVE Streaming: India Women are up against Pakistan Women in Match 6 of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, set for October 5 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

A neutral venue due to geopolitical tensions between the two nations. India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, enter as overwhelming favorites after a strong 59-run (DLS method) win over Sri Lanka in their opener, showcasing depth in batting and bowling.

Pakistan suffered a disappointing seven-wicket defeat to Bangladesh in their first match, marked by a batting collapse to 129 all out, highlighting vulnerabilities against both pace and spin. This high-stakes rivalry often transcends cricket, but India aim to extend their unbeaten streak while Pakistan seeks a historic first ODI win.

India vs Pakistan H2H Record

India Women hold a perfect 11-0 record against Pakistan Women in ODIs, with their most recent encounter in the 2022 World Cup resulting in a 107-run victory for India. Pakistan's only successes against India have come in T20Is (3 wins out of 16), underscoring India's dominance in the 50-over format since their first meeting in 2005.

IND-W vs PAK-W Team News

India are likely to field an unchanged XI after their opener, with no major injuries reported. Renuka Singh, returning from injury, could feature if seam conditions persist, though she appeared short of rhythm in training. Key focus is on top-order stability from Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur, backed by all-rounders Deepti Sharma and Sneh Rana. Reserves include Yastika Bhatia and Arundhati Reddy.

Pakistan, reeling from their collapse, need batting resilience from Sidra Amin (top ODI scorer in 2025 but poor in Sri Lanka) and all-rounder Fatima Sana. Their spin attack, led by Nashra Sandhu (16 wickets in 2025 ODIs), will be crucial. No injuries noted, but they must address middle-overs fragility after qualifiers success gave way to recent losses.

IND-W vs PAK-W Predicted Playing 11

India Women: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana (vc), Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Goud, Shree Charani.

Pakistan Women: Muneeba Ali, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Amin, Fatima Sana (c), Natalia Pervaiz, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Nashra Sandhu, Diana Baig, Sadia Iqbal, Rameen Shamim.

India vs Pakistan LIVE Streaming: Where to Watch IND vs PAK Women's World Cup 2025 Match 1?

India

The India vs Pakistan Women's World Cup match will telecast on Star Sports network in India from 3 pm IST. The live-streaming is available on Jio Hotstar app and website.

UK

Sky Sports Cricket and Sky App will telecast the match from 10:30 am BST in the UK on Sunday (October 5).

USA

The IND vs PAK Women's World Cup 2025 match will be broadcast on Willow TV and Willow TV app from 5:30 am ET / 2:30 am ET in the early hours of Sunday (October 5) in USA.

Pakistan

In Pakistan, Maharaja TV will telecast the match from 3 pm local time in Pakistan. The live-streaming is available on sirasatv.lk website.

Pakistan

PTV and Ten Sports will provide the telecast for India vs Pakistan match, while Myco, Tamasha app and website will have the live-streaming platform from 2:30 pm PKT.

Bangladesh

In Bangladesh, the India vs Pakistan match will be shown Live on T-Sports channel in TV, and the live-streaming is available on Toffee app from 3:30 pm local time in Bangladesh on Sunday (October 5).

Australia

Prime Video will show India vs Pakistan live in Australia from 8 pm ACT on Sunday (October 5).