Cricket India vs South Africa Live Streaming, Women's World Cup 2025: Where to Watch IND Women vs SA Women Match 10 in India, UK, USA and Other Countries? By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Thursday, October 9, 2025, 12:18 [IST]

IND Women vs SA Women LIVE Streaming: India Women face South Africa Women in Match 10 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 at ACA-VDCA Stadium, Visakhapatnam, on Thursday, October 9.

India have started strong with two wins and sit second on the points table, while South Africa bounced back from a heavy defeat to England with a win over New Zealand and are fifth.

India have won their last five ODIs against South Africa. The Visakhapatnam pitch is generally batting-friendly but assists spinners later, with an average first-innings score of 230. Teams winning the toss often choose to bowl first.

India vs South Africa H2H Record

India and South Africa women have faced each other 33 times in ODIs. India have won 20 of those encounters, while South Africa have claimed 12 victories. One match ended with no result. In their most recent meeting in Colombo in 2025, India defeated South Africa by 23 runs.

IND-W vs SA-W Team News

All players except Harmanpreet Kaur and Rodrigues practiced at the nets two days before the match, with the two joining briefly on match eve. India's 3-2 bowling combination worked against weaker sides, but could be tested against SENA teams. Amanjot Kaur is set to return after illness, possibly replacing a frontline pacer. South Africa's Wolvaardt and Bosch had a short session at the new venue, sticking with the XI that rebounded after a low score. If extra batting is needed, allrounder Annerie Dercksen could debut, replacing a frontline bowler.

IND-W vs SA-W Predicted Playing 11

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Renuka Thakur/Kranti Gaud.

South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen/Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba.

India vs South Africa LIVE Streaming: Where to Watch IND vs SA Women's World Cup 2025 Match 10?

India

The India vs South Africa Women's World Cup match will telecast on Star Sports network in India from 3 pm IST. The live-streaming is available on Jio Hotstar app and website.

UK

Sky Sports Cricket and Sky App will telecast the match from 10:30 am BST in the UK on Thursday (October 9).

USA

The IND vs SA Women's World Cup 2025 match will be broadcast on Willow TV and Willow TV app from 5:30 am ET / 2:30 am ET in the early hours of Thursday (October 9) in USA.

Pakistan

PTV and Ten Sports will provide the telecast for India vs South Africa match, while Myco, Tamasha app and website will have the live-streaming platform from 2:30 pm PKT.

Bangladesh

In Bangladesh, the India vs South Africa match will be shown Live on T-Sports channel in TV, and the live-streaming is available on Toffee app from 3:30 pm local time in Bangladesh on Thursday (October 9).

Australia

Prime Video will show India vs South Africa live in Australia from 8 pm ACT on Thursday (October 9).