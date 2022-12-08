India 2023 Home Season Schedule: Venues and Dates revealed for Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Australia visits

The announcement reveals the home season will start on January 3rd and coclude on March 22nd ahead of the potential start date for Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The home season will feature a total of 19 matches - 9 ODIs, 6 T20I and 4 Tests.

India will open the 2023 home season by hosting Sri Lanka in a three-match T20I series followed by a three-match ODI series, scheduled to be held from January 3rd 2023 to January 15th 2023.

The white-ball series will be played across six different venues in Mumbai, Pune, Rajkot, Guwahati, Kolkata and Trivandrum.

Here is a look at the Sri Lanka tour of India 2023 schedule:

Date Day Match Venue 3 January 2023 Tuesday 1st T20I Mumbai 5 January 2023 Thursday 2nd T20I Pune 7 January 2023 Saturday 3rd T20I Rajkot 10 January 2023 Tuesday 1st ODI Guwahati 12 January 2023 Thursday 2nd ODI Kolkata 15 January 2023 Sunday 3rd ODI Trivandrum

Three days late, the Men in Blue will host New Zealand in another six-match white-ball series, starting with 3 ODIs followed by 3 T20Is. The Kiwis tour of India is set to be held from January 18th 2023 to February 1st 2023 across six different venues.

Here is a look at New Zealand tour of India 2023 schedule:

Date Day Match Venue 18 January 2023 Wednesday 1st ODI Hyderabad 21 January 2023 Saturday 2nd ODI Raipur 24 January 2023 Tuesday 3rd ODI Indore 27 January 2023 Friday 1st T20I Ranchi 29 January 2023 Sunday 2nd T20I Lucknow 1 February 2023 Wednesday 3rd T20I Ahmedabad

The action will then shift to red-ball series eight days later as Team India host Australia in a four-match Test series, the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

This will also be the last edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy which will kickstart in Nagpur from the 9th of February 2023. Team India will then play the next three Test matches in Delhi, Dharamsala & Ahmedabad.

Here is a look Australia Tour of India 2023 Test schedule:

Dates Match Venue 9 February 2023 - 13 February 2023 First Test Nagpur 17 February 2023 - 21 February 2023 Second Test Delhi 1 March 2023 - 5 March 2023 Third Test Dharamsala 9 March 2023 - 13 March 2023 Fourth Test Ahmedabad

Once the Test series finishes, the Indian home season will conclude with a three-match ODI series against Australia, starting from March 17th 2023.

Here is the Australia tour of India 2023 ODI series schedule:

Date Day Match Venue 17 March 2023 Friday 1st ODI Mumbai 19 March 2023 Sunday 2nd ODI Vizag 22 March 2023 Wednesday 3rd ODI Chennai