India Asia Cup 2025 Squad Announced: Four MI players, One each from RCB, CSK - Full List of IPL Representatives

India's preparations for the Asia Cup 2025 are officially underway as the BCCI announced the 15-member squad on Tuesday (August 19) in Mumbai. The continental event, scheduled to be played in the UAE from September 9 to 28, will follow the T20 format, and India will head into the tournament as the defending champions, aiming to extend their dominance in Asian cricket.

Leading the side will be Suryakumar Yadav, entrusted with the captaincy after a highly successful T20 World Cup campaign last year. With the tournament acting as a crucial build-up to next year's World Cup, head coach Gautam Gambhir and the selectors have gone for a balanced mix of experience and fresh talent.

India has received a massive lift with Jasprit Bumrah declaring his availability. The pace spearhead will be supported by Arshdeep Singh and Prasidh Krishna, providing depth and variety to the fast-bowling department.

The spin attack will revolve around Kuldeep Yadav, who continues to remain India's premier option in white-ball cricket. He will be assisted by Varun Chakravarthy's mystery spin and the all-round value of Axar Patel, giving India multiple variations in the middle overs.

Asia Cup 2025 India Squad

Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Jitesh Sharma, Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh, Kuldeep Yadav

India Representatives of IPL Teams in Asia Cup

MI - 4 players

A number of Mumbai Indians players have made the India squad. Suryakumar Yadav, the captain plays for MI, while the likes of Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah are also named by the selectors. In total, 4 players are in the India squad.

RCB - 1 player

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have just one representative in the India squad as Jitesh Sharma is the solitary RCB player who has made the squad.

KKR - 3 players

From the Kolkata Knight Riders, there are three representatives. Spinner Varun Chakravarthy has been named in the team while pacer Harshit Rana is included. Also, Rinku Singh has been named in the side as well.

CSK - 1 player

Chennai Super Kings had a disappointing IPL 2025 campaign and they have just one player in the India squad as Shivam Dube has been included.

DC - 2 players

There are two players from the Delhi Capitals team as Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav have been included in the side.

Other Representatives

Gujarat Titans, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals have one player each in the India squad for Asia Cup - Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Arshdeep Singh and Sanju Samson respectively.