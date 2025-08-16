India Asia Cup 2025 Squad Announcement Live Updates: Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill in Focus, Squad to be Selected Soon!

Who was Buchi Babu? Know about the 'Father of Madras Cricket', whose outrage against British fueled a Renaissance

The Asia Cup 2025 is scheduled to be the 17th edition of the prestigious continental cricket tournament, set to take place in the United Arab Emirates from September 9 to 26.

This year's event is particularly significant as it serves as a precursor to the 2026 T20 World Cup, offering teams an opportunity to finalize strategies and key player roles in subcontinental conditions.

India will be eyeing their 2nd Asia Cup T20 title after winning the inaugural one back in 2016. MS Dhoni was captain back then for the Indian team, which went on to beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets in the Final in Dhaka. Shikhar Dhawan was the player of the match in the final for scoring 60 runs. Virat Kohli scored 153 runs in that tournament, while Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah picked up 7 and 6 wickets respectively. Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson are likely the openers for India in the Asia Cup. The duo have racked up a lot of runs in T20 format for India in recent times. Sanju Samson scored 3 centuries last year, one against Bangladesh and two against South Africa. Abhishek got a few half-centuries before scoring a fantastic century against England this year in January, where he scored 135 runs off just 54 deliveries. India will ideally be aiming to go with 5 specialist batters, 2 wicket-keepers, 3 all-rounders, and 5 bowlers. There have been a number of players in contention for the two wicketkeeper spots, but at the moment, Sanju Samson and Jitesh Sharma are the two frontrunners. Samson is certain to be in the Asia Cup side, whereas Jitesh is also expected to be part of the team. Jasprit Bumrah has confirmed his availability for the Asia Cup, but his selection will be a dilemma for the selectors. With the West Indies and South Africa Test Series up next, India will be playing four Tests this year, but will the Asia Cup selection hamper Bumrah's workload management for the Test series? That remains a big call. Vaibhav Suryavanshi is the newest sensation of Indian cricket. The 14-year-old scored 250+ runs in IPL 2025 for Rajasthan Royals and also showcased his class for India U19s. Former national selector Krishnamachari Srikkanth has urged Ajit Agarkar to pick Suryavanshi in the India team, but it looks a far-fetched theory at the moment. Although Suryavanshi is tipped to play for India in near future, this Asia Cup looks not the one. Additionally, the southpaw is part of India's U19 team for the Australia tour as well. Mohammed Shami is currently playing for Bengal in the Buchi Babu Invitational in Chennai. The pacer has been a force for India in recent years but Shami is unlikely to be picked for India in the Asia Cup 2025. Here are two Chennai Super Kings players who are in contention for India selection in the Asia Cup 2025 squad. CSK's Noor Ahmad has already been picked by Afghanistan. India Squad Pick by Experts: Harbhajan Singh: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul/Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, and Arshdeep Singh. Mohammed Kaif: Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Axar Patel(vc), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Shubman Gill, Jitesh Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Varun Chakravarthy. Harsha Bhogle: Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jitesh Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakravarthy.



- He said "Team India should not play the match against Pakistan at all. Wherever India plays, it will always win, But this match should not be played at all".



Shreyas Iyer should be picked for the Asia Cup, reckons Aakash Chopra. "Shreyas Iyer needs to be talked about because when we were watching Champions Trophy, no Indian player was better than him in the middle overs." As per reports, there will be a four-way battle for one spot in the squad. Shreyas Iyer, Rinku Singh, Riyan Parag and Washington Sundar are likely to be in the battle. "Gauti Bhai also has helped me a lot in my comeback, the way he motivates me. Even if we talk little, he has always given me good confidence and he's always told that "no matter who's going to ignore you, I will keep you in my plans for now." So, that kind of gave me confidence," Varun Chakravarthy has said on Gambhir while speaking with Rev Sportz. Yuzvendra Chahal's case for a spot in India's Asia Cup 2025 squad is challenging. While he remains a skillful leg-spinner with valuable experience, reports suggest he is likely to miss out on the final 15-member squad due to a combination of form, competition from other spinners, especially like Ravi Bishnoi and Varun Chakravarthy. Suryakumar Yadav will lead the Indian team in Asia Cup and will be present at the selection meeting at the BCCI headquarters as well on Tuesday. The star player was deemed fit after his recent hernia surgery. These six contenders will make the selectors' job extremely difficult. The likes of KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer have done extremely well in recent times. Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj have shone in recent Test matches for India while Yashasvi Jaiswal's immense talent and run-scoring spree makes him a strong contender. For Rinku Singh, the past performances and ability to be a power-packed finisher makes a robust case as well. And astonishingly, all six of them may found themselves out of the Asia Cup squad. Six players who are not certain to be in the squad but will be strong contenders: KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rinku Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Yashasvi Jaiswal. Who were part of India Squad in the Asia Cup T20 in 2022? Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar. From this squad, the likes of Axar Patel, Suryakumar Yadav, Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya are certain to be in the Asia Cup 2025 squad. The Asia Cup 2025 T20 squad may be a blueprint for the selection in the T20 World Cup next year as well. Hence, it is paramount for the players to showcase their quality in this tournament. The T20 World Cup is scheduled for February-March next year, which makes it even more crucial. India in T20Is in 2025: In 2025, India have played 5 T20I matches, all against England earlier this year. In that 5-match series, India managed a 4-1 victory. Abhishek Sharma was the highest scorer for India in that series with 279 runs. Varun Chakravarthy was excellent as well as he picked up 14 wickets. Hello and Welcome. Its the start of a new week, and India will know about the squad for Asia Cup 2025 soon. Suryakumar Yadav and co. will be hoping for a decent outing in the continental competition, but ahead of that, its all about the selection and knowing the 15 who will be part of the team. India Asia Cup 2025 Best Playing XI According to MyKhel: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah. Shubman Gill is tipped to be in the India squad for Asia Cup, as per a few reports. Yashasvi Jaiswal may well be the one who can be snubbed of the selection. So far, only two editions of the Asia Cup have been played in T20 format. Here are the Asia Cup T20 winners: 2016 - India, 2022 - Sri Lanka. Mohammed Siraj may miss out on the Asia Cup 2025 squad despite having a stellar England Test series, where he picked up 23 wickets and spearheaded the pace attack. Will MS Dhoni become India's head coach? Aakash Chopra says the former India captain won't take up coaching job because it will keep him busy, which is against Dhoni's laidback nature. "That is a big one. I don't think he is interested. Coaching is a difficult job. Coaching keeps you as busy as you were when playing, and sometimes even more than that. You have a family, and you say that you have done the same thing your entire life, you have lived your life out of a suitcase, and you don't want to do that job now," said Chopra on his YouTube channel. You have a family, and you say that you have done the same thing your entire life, you have lived your life out of a suitcase, and you don't want to do that job now," said Chopra on his YouTube channel.

India's campaign begins with a Group A match against the UAE on September 10, followed by high-profile matches including a blockbuster clash against Pakistan on September 14. India's Asia Cup 2025 squad announcement is scheduled for August 19 in Mumbai, where the selection panel led by chief selector Ajit Agarkar, along with head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Suryakumar Yadav, will reveal the final 15-member team. Suryakumar Yadav is confirmed to lead the squad as captain, while Shubman Gill is expected to have a leadership role, potentially as vice-captain.

The squad aims to maintain balance with a strong batting lineup capable of explosive starts and a versatile bowling attack featuring lethal pace and spin options, reinforcing India's ambitions to claim the Asia Cup title and build momentum for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Overall, the Asia Cup 2025 will be a crucial platform for India to test its bench strength and talent ahead of major global tournaments, with the final squad blending youth and experience under the captaincy of Suryakumar Yadav. The official squad announcement and press conference on August 19 will provide the final confirmation of India's Asia Cup strategy and player choices.

