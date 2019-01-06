Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

India Vs Australia, 4th Test, Day 4 Highlights: Kohli & band set to make history despite rainy day

By Opta
India - Cropped

Sydney, Jan 6: India are set to make history in Sydney despite a frustrating day four of the fourth Test against Australia on Sunday (January 6).

Only 25.2 overs were bowled as rain and bad light led to a late start and early finish at the SCG.

But it was enough time for India – who have already retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy – to bowl Australia out for 300 in their first innings and enforce the follow-on.

Day 4: As it happened

The hosts got to 6-0 before an early tea was taken due to bad light, and the play was abandoned for the day without a ball being bowled in the final session.

1
43626

They still trail by 316 runs, with India set to win a Test series in Australia for the first time.

Kuldeep Yadav (5-99) grabbed a five-wicket haul in the first innings for India, who took four relatively quick wickets to bowl Australia out.

Mitchell Starc (29 not out) and Josh Hazlewood (21) did manage to frustrate the tourists with a 42-run partnership for the final wicket.

Australia were then forced to follow on in a home Test for the first time since 1988, but Usman Khawaja (4) and Marcus Harris (2) survived four overs.

Holding a 2-1 series lead, India will look to make it 3-1 on Monday, although another gloomy day is forecast in Sydney.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Sunday, January 6, 2019, 12:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 6, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue