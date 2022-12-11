India beat Australia in Super Over in the 2nd T20, inflicts first loss for Australia in 2022

As it Happened:

Batting first, Australia put on a massive 187 runs in their 20 overs. Beth Mooney (82*) and Tahila McGrath (70*) batted extremely well and stitched a 158 runs partnership with some scintillating batting display. Indian bowlers struggled with the ball and managed only 1 wicket in the match.

In reply, Shafali Verma (34 off 23) and Smriti Mandhana (79 off 49) started superbly and put on a 76-run opening wicket partnership. India needed 14 runs in the final over and Devika Vaidya hit two fours Megan Schutt to level the score to 187 after India's 20 overs. The match went to the super-over.

Super Over:

In the super over, Richa Ghosh and Smriti Mandhana came on to bat for India. Richa hit a six in the first ball and then got out in the second. Smriti Mandhana continued her hitting prowess and hit one six and a four to take India's score to 20 at the end of their over.

Australia needed 21 runs and Alyssa Healy started well with a boundary in the first ball of Renuka Singh. But the Indian bowler turned things around with giving just one run in the next two balls and picking up the wicket of Ashleigh Gardener. Tahila McGrath only managed to get one run as India secured the match with the Aussies needing 15 runs off the last two balls. Healy hit a boundary and six in the final two deliveries but India won the super over by 4 runs.

That is Australia's first T20 loss in this year as India level the series 1-1 after the second match.

Match Summary:

Australia (187/1 in 20 overs; Mooney 82*, McGrath 70*; Deepti Sharma 31/1)

India (187/5 in 20 overs; Mandhana 79, Verma 34; Graham 22/3)

India scored 20/1 runs in Super Over and Australia scored 16/1. India won the Super-Over.

Man of the Match: Smriti Mandhana