India Cricket Schedule After IPL 2022: Men in Blue set for home series against South Africa and tour to UK

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is set to conclude with the final on Sunday (May 29) when Gujarat Titans face Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Just days after the IPL 2022 is done and dusted, the players will return for international duty as Team India kick off their preparations for the T20 World Cup 2022, which is scheduled to be held in October.
Men in Blue will resume their International assignment with a home series against South Africa. Interim skipper KL Rahul-led side will face the Proteas in 5 T20Is before Rohit Sharma and the other rested stars return for the tour to the United Kingdom.
Indian team will stopover at Ireland for 2 T20Is before they jet out to England to play the one Test that was postponed last year followed by 3 T20Is and 3 ODIs. Then the Men in Blue will travel to the Caribbean.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed the schedule to West Indies, with Team India slated to play 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is against the Windies in July-August.
Following the tour to the Caribbean, India will then travel to Sri Lanka for the Asia Cup 2022, which will be held between August and September. Then, it will be the T20 World Cup in Australia during October-November.
The Australian team is also set to tour India later in the year for 4 Tests and 3 T20Is. The Indian side is also expected to visit neighbours Bangladesh for 2 Tests and 3 ODIs. They are finally expected to welcome the Lankans for a ODI series to end the year.
As it stands, only the dates for the home series against South Africa, the UK Tour and T20 World Cup have been announced officially. The rest of the series or tours will be confirmed later.
Here is a look at Team India Cricket Schedule after IPL 2022 from June to July:
|Date
|Match
|Format
|Venue
|Time in IST
|9 June
|India vs South Africa
|T20I
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi
|7 PM
|12 June
|India vs South Africa
|T20I
|Barabati Stadium, Cuttack
|7 PM
|14 June
|India vs South Africa
|T20I
|Dr YS Rajashekara Reddy ACA-VDCA Stadium
|7 PM
|17 June
|India vs South Africa
|T20I
|SCA Stadium, Rajkot
|7 PM
|19 June
|India vs South Africa
|T20I
|M Chinnaswamy Stadium
|7 PM
|24 June-27 June
|India vs Leicestershire
|4-day match
|Grace Road, Leicester
|3:30 PM
|26 June
|India vs Ireland
|T20I
|Castle Avenue, Dublin
|8:30 PM
|28 June
|India vs Ireland
|T20I
|Castle Avenue, Dublin
|8:30 PM
|1 July
|India vs Derbyshire
|T20 Warm up
|TBC
|11 PM
|1 July-5 July
|India vs England
|Test
|Edgbaston, Birmingham
|3:30 PM
|3 July
|India vs Northamptonshire
|T20 Warm up
|County Ground, Northampton
|7 PM
|7 July
|India vs England
|T20I
|The Rose Bowl, Southampton
|11 PM
|9 July
|India vs England
|T20I
|Edgbaston, Birmingham
|7 PM
|10 July
|India vs England
|T20I
|Trent Bridge, Nottingham
|11 PM
|12 July
|India vs England
|ODI
|Kennington Oval, London
|3:30 PM
|14 July
|India vs England
|ODI
|Lord’s, London
|5:30 PM
|17 July
|India vs England
|ODI
|Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester
|5:30 PM
