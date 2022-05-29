India Cricket Schedule After IPL 2022: Men in Blue set for home series against South Africa and tour to UK

Just days after the IPL 2022 is done and dusted, the players will return for international duty as Team India kick off their preparations for the T20 World Cup 2022, which is scheduled to be held in October.

Men in Blue will resume their International assignment with a home series against South Africa. Interim skipper KL Rahul-led side will face the Proteas in 5 T20Is before Rohit Sharma and the other rested stars return for the tour to the United Kingdom.

Indian team will stopover at Ireland for 2 T20Is before they jet out to England to play the one Test that was postponed last year followed by 3 T20Is and 3 ODIs. Then the Men in Blue will travel to the Caribbean.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed the schedule to West Indies, with Team India slated to play 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is against the Windies in July-August.

Following the tour to the Caribbean, India will then travel to Sri Lanka for the Asia Cup 2022, which will be held between August and September. Then, it will be the T20 World Cup in Australia during October-November.

The Australian team is also set to tour India later in the year for 4 Tests and 3 T20Is. The Indian side is also expected to visit neighbours Bangladesh for 2 Tests and 3 ODIs. They are finally expected to welcome the Lankans for a ODI series to end the year.

As it stands, only the dates for the home series against South Africa, the UK Tour and T20 World Cup have been announced officially. The rest of the series or tours will be confirmed later.

Here is a look at Team India Cricket Schedule after IPL 2022 from June to July:

Date Match Format Venue Time in IST 9 June India vs South Africa T20I Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi 7 PM 12 June India vs South Africa T20I Barabati Stadium, Cuttack 7 PM 14 June India vs South Africa T20I Dr YS Rajashekara Reddy ACA-VDCA Stadium 7 PM 17 June India vs South Africa T20I SCA Stadium, Rajkot 7 PM 19 June India vs South Africa T20I M Chinnaswamy Stadium 7 PM 24 June-27 June India vs Leicestershire 4-day match Grace Road, Leicester 3:30 PM 26 June India vs Ireland T20I Castle Avenue, Dublin 8:30 PM 28 June India vs Ireland T20I Castle Avenue, Dublin 8:30 PM 1 July India vs Derbyshire T20 Warm up TBC 11 PM 1 July-5 July India vs England Test Edgbaston, Birmingham 3:30 PM 3 July India vs Northamptonshire T20 Warm up County Ground, Northampton 7 PM 7 July India vs England T20I The Rose Bowl, Southampton 11 PM 9 July India vs England T20I Edgbaston, Birmingham 7 PM 10 July India vs England T20I Trent Bridge, Nottingham 11 PM 12 July India vs England ODI Kennington Oval, London 3:30 PM 14 July India vs England ODI Lord’s, London 5:30 PM 17 July India vs England ODI Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester 5:30 PM