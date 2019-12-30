India cricket team schedule for 2020: From Sri Lanka series to tour of Australia

1. Home series of India

India vs Sri Lanka, T20Is: India will kick off the New Year with three T20Is against Sri Lanka from January 5 and the series will end in January 10.

India vs Australia, ODIs: The two former World Champions will clash in a three-match ODI series from January 14 and the short series will end on January 19 with the final ODI at Bengaluru.

India vs South Africa, ODIs: The South Africans will visit India for a three-match ODI series from March 12 to 18. The Proteas will be eager to make amends for their shambolic effort in the Test series in 2019 which they lost 3-0.

IPL 2020: The high-octane T20 league will take place tentatively between March 28 and May 24. India will also try to finetune their squad for the ICC T20 World Cup from this event.

India vs England: World Champions England will visit India between September and October for a short series comprising three ODIs and three T20Is. The series will take place prior to the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia.

2. Away series of India

India vs New Zealand: In India's first overseas assignment, Virat Kohli's band will face the Kiwis in a full-fledged series that features 5 T20Is, 3 ODIs and 2 Test matches. The series will take place between January 24 to March 4.

India vs Australia: India might play a short T20I series against Australia ahead of the T20 World Cup. But they will stay back Down Under after the ICC event to play four Tests and possibly three ODIs. India will be eager to repeat their historic Test series success against Aussies that they achieved in 2018-19.

3. The ICC T20 World Cup

This is the marquee event of 2020 and it will be held in Australia, a first for the country. India had not tasted title success since their win in the inaugural edition in 2008 in South Africa and they would like to correct that record this time. The tournament will begin on October 24 and will end with the final at Melbourne in November 15.

4. Unconfirmed series of India

Asia Cup 2020: This time the tournament will be held in the T20 format as against the usual ODI format. Pakistan has the hosting right this time and it is not yet clear that whether India will participate in the tournament if it is held in the neighbouring country. Pakistan had recently hosted Sri Lanka for an ODI and Test series and they will banner it as a means to conduct a multi-national international event in that country after a long time.

India vs Sri Lanka: ODI, T20Is: India have not toured Sri Lanka since 2017 and that could change in 2020 if they visit the Emerald Island for a short tour consisting of three T20I and as many ODIs. But the BCCI still has not given the go-ahead for the series. If it happens, the Indian team will visit Lanka in July.