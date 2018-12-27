Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

India, England among favourites in World Cup, says Richards

By Pti
richards

Guwahati, December 27: West Indies batting great Viv Richards on Thursday (December 27) rated hosts England, India, Pakistan and Australia as favourites for the 2019 ICC World Cup.

"England has played well. But always they have fallen short at the last moment. It is a good team always. Pakistan and India are two teams that can defeat anyone. Australia is another great team. So, I think there are 4-5 teams that have the potential to win 2019 World Cup," Richards said.

Asked about the West Indies, he said the team has not shown the best form in recent years and hoped it would reach the top again. "In limited over game, it all depends on how you play on that particular day. If it is a bad day, even a bad team can defeat you. I hope to see the team where it belonged," Richards said.

He praised former captain Brian Lara and said West Indies was fortunate to have a batsman like him. When asked if there is any possibility for him to enter politics like Imran Khan, Richards said: "It will be tough for me. Because whenever you do well, you are in honeymoon period. But once it is gone, back to square one again."

"It (politics) is a ticklish subject. It is always hard to please people as they expect more. In that case, I envy Imran for reaching that position," signed off Richards.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Thursday, December 27, 2018, 19:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 27, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue