India favourites after 'one of the worst years' for Australia - Warne

Australia have struggled for form across the three formats in 2018, while the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa in March led to suspensions of three players and further off-field repercussions.

As the team continues to rehabilitate their image in the cricketing world, Warne believes India have a huge opportunity to profit over the coming weeks.

"I don't think it's do or die, it's just another Test series, another big Test series in Australia," he told Omnisport.

"But if you think about the year 2018 that Australia have had, it's been an ordinary one, probably one of the worst they've ever had for Australian cricket, so let's hope they can play well in the Twenty20 series and beat India in the Test series.

"But I think India have got their best ever chance of beating Australia, here in Australia, that they've ever had, and I put them as favourites.

Congrats on the win Australia a bloody good tough and courageous win. This Indian team are a very strong outfit and super competitive too. It’s going to be a great summer of cricket ! See you at the MCG Friday night — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) November 21, 2018

"It doesn't mean they're going to win but I think they're going to be favourites.

"I don't think they've ever been favourites here in Australia in a Test series but Australia aren't playing that great at the moment and India are the best side in the world in Tests, so it's going to be tough for the Aussies."

Australia won the first Twenty20 clash on Wednesday and Warne says they must continue to make steps towards following the fallout from the ball-tampering fiasco.

Captain Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner were both banned for 12 months for their roles in the incident during the tour of South Africa in March, while batsman Cameron Bancroft was handed a nine-month suspension.

"I think the Australian cricket team probably have to earn the respect back of the cricket community and the public, but that will happen over time and the way they play the game," Warne said.

"I think we were all disappointed in what happened a long time ago and we've all spoken about it until we were red in the face. We've all probably had enough of talking about it, to be honest.

"We just want to see the cricket team play well, play in the right spirit but play in the Australian way. Tough, uncompromising, but, above all, fair."