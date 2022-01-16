'India has made rapid strides in all formats' – Ganguly hails Kohli leadership after resignation

Kohli, 33, announced his resignation as India Test captain on Saturday (January 15) following a 2-1 series defeat to South Africa.

He had already called time on his reign as Twenty20 captain after the World Cup in the United Arab Emirates in late 2021, with Rohit Sharma taking that role before also replacing his team-mate as ODI skipper.

Kohli was left disappointed by a lack of communication by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) before he was told he would be stood down as ODI captain, though Ganguly explained matters differently.

The BCCI president, by contrast, suggested he did not want Kohli to relinquish the T20 captaincy, while he stated India wanting only one white-ball captain as the reason for Kohli's removal as ODI skipper.

Nevertheless, Ganguly – who scored over 11,000 runs for India in ODIs – was quick to pay tribute to Kohli following his resignation.

"Under Virat's leadership Indian cricket has made rapid strides in all formats of the game," Ganguly wrote on Twitter.

"His decision is a personal one and BCCI respects it immensely. He will be an important member to take this team to newer heights in the future. A great player, well done."

Kohli led India a record 68 times in the longest format after initially captaining the Test side for the first time in 2014 against Australia before landing the role permanently the following year after MS Dhoni's retirement.

Only Graeme Smith, Allan Border, Stephen Fleming, Ricky Ponting and Clive Lloyd captained their country more often in Test matches.

Kohli is India's most successful Test captain with 40 victories and averaged a mammoth 54.80 during his tenure, scoring 20 centuries and making 18 half-centuries as he managed 5,864 runs from 113 innings.

KL Rahul was recently named vice-captain so is among the favourites to take the captaincy next.