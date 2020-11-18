India pacer Sudeep Tyagi retires from all forms of cricket; thanks MS Dhoni

Announcing his decision to hang up his boots, the 33-year-old said he achieved every player's dream by playing for the country.

"I want to thank each one of you who has supported me. I have achieved what is every player's dream to represent the country and wear the Indian flag is a dream I lived. I now announce my retirement from all formats of cricket and will continue to play as and where opportunity rises," Tyagi said in a Twitter post.

"I want to thank MS Dhoni under whom I played my first ODI. I thank my role models Mohammad Kaif, Suresh Raina, RP Singh alongside whom I had the opportunity to debut my career for UPCA, my first coach Sir Vipin Vats who laid my foundation, and my first Ranji Trophy coach Gyanendra Pandey," he added.

The former pacer later thanked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), his coaches, and support staff. "I thank each and every BCCI official, my coaches, teammates, team management, and support staff," Tyagi said.

Tyagi took three wickets from four ODIs and while his lone T20I did not fetch any wicket. Tyagi played 14 IPL matches for Chennai Super Kings and took six wickets.